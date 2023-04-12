Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side net 5-goal Fraserburgh win to bolster Highland League title bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side net 5-goal Fraserburgh win to bolster Highland League title bid

Angus side make light work of Fraserburgh to stay on course for a final day showdown with championship challengers Buckie Thistle on April 22nd.

By Ewan Smith
Botti Biabi celebrates with Fraser MacLeod as Brechin City win comfortably against Fraserburgh. Image; Kenny Elrick / DCT Media.
Brechin City moved to within four points of Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle with a thumping win over Fraserburgh.

City killed the game as a contest with four early goals.

A Marc Scott double added to earlier efforts from Botti Biabi and Fraser MacLeod to put City 4-0 up at the break. Grady McGrath added a fifth in the second period.

And with just three games left, it seems increasingly likely the title will be decided on a final day showdown with Buckie Thistle on April 22nd.

Brechin v Fraserburgh: Key moments

City drummed up local support for their final home game of the season by reaching out to their Angus rivals.

The Glebe Park side offered half-price entry to season ticket holders of Arbroath, Forfar and Montrose, with friends of Brechin season ticket holders also entitled to 50% off.

 

That made for a party-like atmosphere with Brechin’s young team beating their drums throughout.

The team responded in kind with an early goal as Biabi drilled home from ten yards after three minutes.

Biabi created the second on 17 minutes with some quick feet and a delicious lob to the back post for MacLeod to prod over the line.

Local lad Scott made it 3-0 moments later as he fired in from 15 yards.

Marc Scott celebrates his second goal for Brechin City. Image: Kenny Elrick / DCT Media

Scott then met a Kevin McHattie cross to head in the fourth.

City were on cruise control and top scorer McGrath fired in a rebound after MacLeod’s shot was blocked by Broch keeper.

Brechin player ratings

Brechin City: Wilson 7, McHattie 8, Thomson 7, Cooney 7, Spark 7, Scott 8, Inglis 7, MacLeod 7 (Northcott 3), McArthur 7, Grady 7 (McDonald 3), Biabi 8. Subs: Easton; Koutismouka, Northcott.

Brechin star man

Marc Scott was a real livewire for City and settled their nerves with two first half strikes.

Manager under the microscope

Andy Kirk has extended his deal at Brechin. Image: Kenny Elrick / DCT Media

Andy Kirk’s message to his team before this game was simple: Win four games and Brechin City would become champions.

That was the theory.

In practice it’s a lot more complicated than that.

Kirk made three changes from the side that drew with Brora Rangers last week.

In came Kevin McHattie, Michael McArthur and Botti Biabi. Out went Anthony McDonald, Jordan Northcott and suspended skipper Jamie Bain.

Kirk has committed his long-term future to City by penning a deal until 2025.

And Kirk has the nucleus of a successful squad with Biabi, Scott and Kevin McHattie all impressing against Fraserburgh.

What next for Brechin in title race?

Brechin City won the game comfortably. Image: Kenny Elrick / DCT Media

On paper, this was the hardest of City’s three fixtures before that meeting in Buckie on April 22nd.

If they do a professional job at Clachnacuddin and Keith then that game will be a winner-takes-all affair.

All is not lost if they draw one of the next two matches.

Thanks to their vastly superior goal difference four points and a win in Buckie would be enough.

