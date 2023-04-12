Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side net 5-goal Fraserburgh win to bolster Highland League title bid

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City moved to within four points of Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle with a thumping win over Fraserburgh.

City killed the game as a contest with four early goals.

A Marc Scott double added to earlier efforts from Botti Biabi and Fraser MacLeod to put City 4-0 up at the break. Grady McGrath added a fifth in the second period.

And with just three games left, it seems increasingly likely the title will be decided on a final day showdown with Buckie Thistle on April 22nd.

Brechin v Fraserburgh: Key moments

City drummed up local support for their final home game of the season by reaching out to their Angus rivals.

The Glebe Park side offered half-price entry to season ticket holders of Arbroath, Forfar and Montrose, with friends of Brechin season ticket holders also entitled to 50% off.

Huge night for Brechin City in Highland League title race. Win: 4 pts off Buckie Thistle with a game in hand. Draw: Brechin can still be champions by winning their final 3 matches. Lose: Buckie win title by beating Formartine on Sat

That made for a party-like atmosphere with Brechin’s young team beating their drums throughout.

The team responded in kind with an early goal as Biabi drilled home from ten yards after three minutes.

Biabi created the second on 17 minutes with some quick feet and a delicious lob to the back post for MacLeod to prod over the line.

Local lad Scott made it 3-0 moments later as he fired in from 15 yards.

Scott then met a Kevin McHattie cross to head in the fourth.

City were on cruise control and top scorer McGrath fired in a rebound after MacLeod’s shot was blocked by Broch keeper.

Brechin player ratings

Brechin City: Wilson 7, McHattie 8, Thomson 7, Cooney 7, Spark 7, Scott 8, Inglis 7, MacLeod 7 (Northcott 3), McArthur 7, Grady 7 (McDonald 3), Biabi 8. Subs: Easton; Koutismouka, Northcott.

Brechin star man

Marc Scott was a real livewire for City and settled their nerves with two first half strikes.

Manager under the microscope

Andy Kirk’s message to his team before this game was simple: Win four games and Brechin City would become champions.

That was the theory.

In practice it’s a lot more complicated than that.

Kirk made three changes from the side that drew with Brora Rangers last week.

In came Kevin McHattie, Michael McArthur and Botti Biabi. Out went Anthony McDonald, Jordan Northcott and suspended skipper Jamie Bain.

Kirk has committed his long-term future to City by penning a deal until 2025.

And Kirk has the nucleus of a successful squad with Biabi, Scott and Kevin McHattie all impressing against Fraserburgh.

What next for Brechin in title race?

On paper, this was the hardest of City’s three fixtures before that meeting in Buckie on April 22nd.

If they do a professional job at Clachnacuddin and Keith then that game will be a winner-takes-all affair.

All is not lost if they draw one of the next two matches.

Thanks to their vastly superior goal difference four points and a win in Buckie would be enough.