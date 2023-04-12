Jim Goodwin slams ‘disgraceful’ Kevin Clancy threats as Dundee United boss calls for referee accountability without ‘hatred’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin slams ‘disgraceful’ Kevin Clancy threats as Dundee United boss calls for referee accountability without ‘hatred’

Clancy was targeted following his handling of Celtic's fixture against Rangers

By Alan Temple
Kevin Clancy has been the victim of threats following his handling of Celtic v Rangers. Image: SNS
Kevin Clancy has been the victim of threats following his handling of Celtic v Rangers. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has described the abhorrent threats aimed towards referee Kevin Clancy as “disgraceful” and called for Police Scotland to take decisive action.

A Scottish FA statement on Monday revealed that Clancy had received “threatening and abusive emails”, with chief executive Ian Maxwell confirming some were “potentially criminal in nature”.

The slurs came in the aftermath of Clancy’s handling of Rangers’ 3-2 defeat at Celtic Park, which saw him contentiously disallow an Alfredo Morelos strike.

And Goodwin has moved to express solidarity with “a very good man”.

Goodwin expressed sympathy for Clancy. Image: SNS

“It is disgraceful,” slammed Goodwin. “We all go out there at the weekend to do the job to the best of our abilities.

“As managers and players, you expect criticism from the media, supporters and opposition supporters.

“Referees are the same. Their performance is constantly analysed. They make mistakes and, like us all, need to be held accountable — but we have to draw a line.

“What has happened to Kevin Clancy — in my view, one of the best referees in the country — on a personal level is disgraceful.

“It should never be allowed to happen and I hope Police Scotland and the authorities within the Scottish Football Association take it very seriously. These guys are only human.

“Of course, there are times when mistakes have happened from a manager, player or an official. But they are honest mistakes.”

Hatred

Goodwin has endured high-profile VAR misery since taking the reins at Tannadice, most notably when Craig Napier awarded a penalty for a perceived foul by Loick Ayina on Curtis Main.

That effectively cost the Tangerines two points in a 1-1 draw against St Mirren.

On that occasion, Napier declined to check the monitor, despite replays casting serious doubt on the gilt-edged call.

That prompted United chiefs to write to the Scottish FA to call for urgent talks regarding the implementation of VAR, with Goodwin noting, “as far as I am aware, they (SFA) recognised the decision against us was not the right one.”

And while Goodwin is keen to see officiating standards improve, he has called for perspective.

Curtis Main won a spot-kick from the unfortunate Loick Ayina. Image: SNS

“I think every team has had a decision go against them that shouldn’t have, throughout the course of the season,” added Goodwin. “I think we need to raise the standards across the board.

“Managers, players and people at football clubs are all held accountable. There needs to be an accountability at the SFA with referees, for overall performance.

“But what we are dealing with Kevin Clancy is a COMPLETELY different thing.

“This is somebody who is a very good man.  A man who is one of the top referees in the country, and nobody deserves that level of hatred.”

