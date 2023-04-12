Jim Goodwin slams ‘disgraceful’ Kevin Clancy threats as Dundee United boss calls for referee accountability without ‘hatred’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Goodwin has described the abhorrent threats aimed towards referee Kevin Clancy as “disgraceful” and called for Police Scotland to take decisive action.

A Scottish FA statement on Monday revealed that Clancy had received “threatening and abusive emails”, with chief executive Ian Maxwell confirming some were “potentially criminal in nature”.

The slurs came in the aftermath of Clancy’s handling of Rangers’ 3-2 defeat at Celtic Park, which saw him contentiously disallow an Alfredo Morelos strike.

And Goodwin has moved to express solidarity with “a very good man”.

“It is disgraceful,” slammed Goodwin. “We all go out there at the weekend to do the job to the best of our abilities.

“As managers and players, you expect criticism from the media, supporters and opposition supporters.

“Referees are the same. Their performance is constantly analysed. They make mistakes and, like us all, need to be held accountable — but we have to draw a line.

“What has happened to Kevin Clancy — in my view, one of the best referees in the country — on a personal level is disgraceful.

“It should never be allowed to happen and I hope Police Scotland and the authorities within the Scottish Football Association take it very seriously. These guys are only human.

“Of course, there are times when mistakes have happened from a manager, player or an official. But they are honest mistakes.”

Hatred

Goodwin has endured high-profile VAR misery since taking the reins at Tannadice, most notably when Craig Napier awarded a penalty for a perceived foul by Loick Ayina on Curtis Main.

That effectively cost the Tangerines two points in a 1-1 draw against St Mirren.

On that occasion, Napier declined to check the monitor, despite replays casting serious doubt on the gilt-edged call.

That prompted United chiefs to write to the Scottish FA to call for urgent talks regarding the implementation of VAR, with Goodwin noting, “as far as I am aware, they (SFA) recognised the decision against us was not the right one.”

And while Goodwin is keen to see officiating standards improve, he has called for perspective.

“I think every team has had a decision go against them that shouldn’t have, throughout the course of the season,” added Goodwin. “I think we need to raise the standards across the board.

“Managers, players and people at football clubs are all held accountable. There needs to be an accountability at the SFA with referees, for overall performance.

“But what we are dealing with Kevin Clancy is a COMPLETELY different thing.

“This is somebody who is a very good man. A man who is one of the top referees in the country, and nobody deserves that level of hatred.”