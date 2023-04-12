Callum Davidson: St Johnstone were in a far worse position than this last year and got out of it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson: St Johnstone were in a far worse position than this last year and got out of it

Perth boss, Callum Davidson, came through a far more daunting challenge 12 months ago than the one his team face just now.

By Eric Nicolson
Callum Davidson has been in a worse position - and come out of it. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson has been in a worse position - and come out of it. Image: SNS.

The prospect of another relegation battle is not a situation of their choosing.

But St Johnstone were in a far worse one this time last year.

And, according to manager Callum Davidson, they can take heart from the fact they got themselves out of it.

“We are in a much better position than we were 12 months ago,” said the Perth boss.

“If someone asked me would I would rather be in that position or where we are now then I would take now all day long.

“I take belief from last year and knowing I can do the job.

“I don’t want to get anywhere near the play-offs as it was the worst two games I have been involved in in my career.

“If we get some wins then we can look forward. Right now we are looking behind us.

“We would like to do better than stay in the league but that’s the aim.

“We need to go and get two wins as quick as we can to build some momentum.

“Even if it is a draw here or there, it is about picking up points and putting pressure on the team below us.”

Home games have cost them top six

One point taken from the last nine available at McDiarmid Park has been the cause of sights having to be lowered for the remaining seven games of the season, Davidson pointed out.

“We wanted to get into the top six but the last three games at home have cost us,” he said.

“We have had an experienced player sent off after two minutes against Aberdeen.

“The goal against Ross County it is a long goal kick and it was similar to Aberdeen.

“They did the same thing and scored as well, so these little things have to be better to build the momentum. You have to do the basics better.

“We are stuck in a position where you can’t just turn up and expect three points – you have to grab them yourself.

“I was disappointed that in the last three games we haven’t done that.

“We need to earn the wins and that means not getting red cards or losing soft goals.

Simon Murray opens the scoring for Ross County Image: SNS.

“We were set up perfectly against Ross County for the flick-on with two against one but both players stop.

“Everything was set up to combat what they were trying to do and we lose a goal which is hard to take.

“Against St Mirren we let a runner go in the box – really simple. That’s not football and I don’t accept it.

“We have to get better at it.”

