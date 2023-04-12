Callum Davidson: St Johnstone were in a far worse position than this last year and got out of it

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The prospect of another relegation battle is not a situation of their choosing.

But St Johnstone were in a far worse one this time last year.

And, according to manager Callum Davidson, they can take heart from the fact they got themselves out of it.

“We are in a much better position than we were 12 months ago,” said the Perth boss.

“If someone asked me would I would rather be in that position or where we are now then I would take now all day long.

“I take belief from last year and knowing I can do the job.

“I don’t want to get anywhere near the play-offs as it was the worst two games I have been involved in in my career.

“If we get some wins then we can look forward. Right now we are looking behind us.

“We would like to do better than stay in the league but that’s the aim.

“We need to go and get two wins as quick as we can to build some momentum.

“Even if it is a draw here or there, it is about picking up points and putting pressure on the team below us.”

Home games have cost them top six

One point taken from the last nine available at McDiarmid Park has been the cause of sights having to be lowered for the remaining seven games of the season, Davidson pointed out.

“We wanted to get into the top six but the last three games at home have cost us,” he said.

“We have had an experienced player sent off after two minutes against Aberdeen.

“The goal against Ross County it is a long goal kick and it was similar to Aberdeen.

“They did the same thing and scored as well, so these little things have to be better to build the momentum. You have to do the basics better.

“We are stuck in a position where you can’t just turn up and expect three points – you have to grab them yourself.

“I was disappointed that in the last three games we haven’t done that.

“We need to earn the wins and that means not getting red cards or losing soft goals.

“We were set up perfectly against Ross County for the flick-on with two against one but both players stop.

“Everything was set up to combat what they were trying to do and we lose a goal which is hard to take.

“Against St Mirren we let a runner go in the box – really simple. That’s not football and I don’t accept it.

“We have to get better at it.”