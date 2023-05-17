Arbroath legend Bobby Linn calls time on glittering career

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath legend Bobby Linn has called time on his illustrious senior playing career at the age of 37.

Linn has decided to turn down the chance to extend his Arbroath stay for an 11th year and turn his focus away from the senior game.

Winger Linn played almost 400 games for Arbroath, netting 86 goals, claiming 111 assists and celebrating his testimonial last year.

Bobby Linn – Thank you! Our Legendary winger is saying goodbye to Gayfield. 🔟Seasons

3⃣7⃣4⃣ Appearances

8⃣6⃣⚽️Goals

🏅🏆 2 League Titles

2⃣ PFA Scotland Player of the Year Awards

4⃣ PFA Scotland Team of the Year Read our tribute here; https://t.co/vONDORFIUg pic.twitter.com/AlLGOvEYxN — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) May 17, 2023

He collected league winners medals in 2017 and 2019 and scooped two PFA Player of the Year awards.

But he has now signed off following a sparkling final Man of the Match display against Hamilton this month.

That helped Arbroath secure a fifth successive season in the Championship – a fitting end to his Gayfield career.

Linn also played for Dundee, Peterhead, Morton and East Fife, but is best known for his heroics at Arbroath.

“Being at Arbroath has been the most memorable part of my career,” said Linn.

“I love this club, I always will.

“It’s an emotional moment to leave a club but I’m certainly not going to be a stranger.

“I feel part of the family here.

Bobby Linn, doing Bobby Linn things! pic.twitter.com/dh8Lr27QzO — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) October 9, 2022

“It’s a truly special club and I feel we’ve grown together from the humble days of 300 to 400 fans in League Two.

“Now we have kept Arbroath in the Championship for five successive seasons in front of 2,500 of our own supporters.

“I’ll never forget my days here.

“Maybe I can come back, stand on the terrace and hurl abuse at some of the players!”

Mike Caird: Bobby Linn most exciting player I’ve seen at Arbroath in 25 years

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird told the club’s website: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to have witnessed, first-hand, Bobby’s tremendous contribution over the past 10 years to get this football club to where it is.

“He has not only been the most exciting player that I’ve seen, in my 25 years, to pull on the maroon strip but is also a fantastic ambassador for Arbroath. He is a true legend.

“I wish Bobby all the best with whatever he decides to do in the future. He will always be welcome back home.”