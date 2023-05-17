Arbroath legend Bobby Linn calls time on glittering career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath legend Bobby Linn calls time on glittering career

Arbroath winger Linn has brought a 20-year playing career in the senior game to a close after spells at Dundee, Peterhead, Morton and East Fife.

By Ewan Smith
Bobby Linn has always had a strong affinity with Arbroath fans. Image: SNS

Arbroath legend Bobby Linn has called time on his illustrious senior playing career at the age of 37.

Linn has decided to turn down the chance to extend his Arbroath stay for an 11th year and turn his focus away from the senior game.

Winger Linn played almost 400 games for Arbroath, netting 86 goals, claiming 111 assists and celebrating his testimonial last year.

He collected league winners medals in 2017 and 2019 and scooped two PFA Player of the Year awards.

But he has now signed off following a sparkling final Man of the Match display against Hamilton this month.

That helped Arbroath secure a fifth successive season in the Championship – a fitting end to his Gayfield career.

Bobby Linn has had 10 terrific years at Arbroath. Image: SNS

Linn also played for Dundee, Peterhead, Morton and East Fife, but is best known for his heroics at Arbroath.

“Being at Arbroath has been the most memorable part of my career,” said Linn.

“I love this club, I always will.

“It’s an emotional moment to leave a club but I’m certainly not going to be a stranger.

“I feel part of the family here.

“It’s a truly special club and I feel we’ve grown together from the humble days of 300 to 400 fans in League Two.

“Now we have kept Arbroath in the Championship for five successive seasons in front of 2,500 of our own supporters.

“I’ll never forget my days here.

“Maybe I can come back, stand on the terrace and hurl abuse at some of the players!”

Mike Caird: Bobby Linn most exciting player I’ve seen at Arbroath in 25 years

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird is hoping for a big crowd at the Cove Rangers match. Image: SNS

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird told the club’s website: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to have witnessed, first-hand, Bobby’s tremendous contribution over the past 10 years to get this football club to where it is.

“He has not only been the most exciting player that I’ve seen, in my 25 years, to pull on the maroon strip but is also a fantastic ambassador for Arbroath. He is a true legend.

“I wish Bobby all the best with whatever he decides to do in the future. He will always be welcome back home.”

VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath legend Bobby Linn opens heart to Courier Sport on ’emotional’ decision to end senior career

