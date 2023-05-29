Deniz Mehmet on signing new Dunfermline deal and the squad trait that was missing two years ago

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

“We’re not teammates, we’re a bunch of friends.”

That was Deniz Mehmet’s assessment of the Dunfermline squad after he put pen to paper on a new contract.

The goalkeeper’s deal runs until the summer of 2026 and is a reward for a paltry season in front of goal for opposition sides.

On their way to winning League One, the Pars bettered Ian Westwater’s record for the number of clean sheets across all competitions in a single season.

Mehmet has consistently praised the players in front of him for the impressive goals-against tally – and the bond between them that was missing when they were relegated from the Championship.

Team chemistry

“There was a real team chemistry last season that was massive,” said Mehmet.

“Everyone is happy to work hard for each other: do their own job initially and, if it’s necessary, go and help out someone else.

“I think that’s what we were potentially lacking two years ago but last season we managed to get that togetherness and that bond.”

Mehmet is thankful for the trust shown in him by the club and insists there was never any doubt he would re-sign, despite a recent tweet that caused some speculation.

A pleasure to share the 22/23 season with so many brilliant people. Winning the league, breaking club records and getting a place in the team of the year is all down to the efforts of everyone. Thank you all for a season to remember ❤️⚽️🏆 pic.twitter.com/tknbEMD8LL — Deniz Doğan Mehmet (@Deniz_Mehmet1) May 15, 2023

Mehmet is the final member of the remaining players to sort out his future with the club.

Huge honour

It seemed only a matter of time after the keeper was given the manager’s player of the year award.

“It was a brilliant feeling, it was a huge honour to get that,” said Mehmet. “I didn’t know anything like that was coming and didn’t expect it.

“It’s a huge honour and it’s definitely something to look back and be proud of.”

Step up

The 30-year-old is now ready for the step up to the Championship – and to right some of the wrongs from the last season in the top tier.

“The main thing is to compete with the other teams,” said Mehmet. “No disrespect, but we’re going to come up against better teams and better players.

“It’s going to be a tough season ahead but it’s going to be a good challenge for us all.”