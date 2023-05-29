Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Deniz Mehmet on signing new Dunfermline deal and the squad trait that was missing two years ago

The goalkeeper has committed his future to the club by penning a three-year deal.

By Craig Cairns
Deniz Mehmet signed a new contract with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.
“We’re not teammates, we’re a bunch of friends.”

That was Deniz Mehmet’s assessment of the Dunfermline squad after he put pen to paper on a new contract.

The goalkeeper’s deal runs until the summer of 2026 and is a reward for a paltry season in front of goal for opposition sides.

James McPake with goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet. Image: Craig Brown.

On their way to winning League One, the Pars bettered Ian Westwater’s record for the number of clean sheets across all competitions in a single season.

Mehmet has consistently praised the players in front of him for the impressive goals-against tally – and the bond between them that was missing when they were relegated from the Championship.

Team chemistry

“There was a real team chemistry last season that was massive,” said Mehmet.

There is a ‘real chemistry’ between the players. Image: Craig Brown.

“Everyone is happy to work hard for each other: do their own job initially and, if it’s necessary, go and help out someone else.

“I think that’s what we were potentially lacking two years ago but last season we managed to get that togetherness and that bond.”

Mehmet is thankful for the trust shown in him by the club and insists there was never any doubt he would re-sign, despite a recent tweet that caused some speculation.

Mehmet is the final member of the remaining players to sort out his future with the club.

Huge honour

It seemed only a matter of time after the keeper was given the manager’s player of the year award.

“It was a brilliant feeling, it was a huge honour to get that,” said Mehmet. “I didn’t know anything like that was coming and didn’t expect it.

Deniz Mehmet praised the chemistry among the Dunfermline players. Image: SNS.

“It’s a huge honour and it’s definitely something to look back and be proud of.”

Step up

The 30-year-old is now ready for the step up to the Championship – and to right some of the wrongs from the last season in the top tier.

“The main thing is to compete with the other teams,” said Mehmet. “No disrespect, but we’re going to come up against better teams and better players.

Deniz Mehmet is ready for another shot at the Championship. Image: SNS.

“It’s going to be a tough season ahead but it’s going to be a good challenge for us all.”

