Dick Campbell talks up Arbroath transfer trio as further new signings expected at Angus club

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell has given his seal of approval to Arbroath’s new arrivals Aaron Steele, Craig Slater and Leighton McIntosh.

Steele, Slater and McIntosh have joined Arbroath with several arrivals anticipated ahead of the start of the new season.

Campbell is continuing his search for squad reinforcements to bolster his side’s Championship campaign.

But he firmly believes his signings will add quality to the Gayfield ranks, giving Courier Sport the lowdown on the transfer trio:

Dick Campbell praises ‘athletic’ Aaron Steele

Steele, 21, has arrived from East Fife after Arbroath paid a development fee for the versatile defender.

At 6ft 1, Steele can play centre-half or at right back and is keen to unleash his long throw expertise on Championship defences.

With almost 80 appearances in two seasons under his belt at East Fife, the former St Johnstone youngster has penned a two-year deal.

“Aaron is a good old-fashioned defender,” said Arbroath boss Campbell.

“He can play right back or centre-back for us and when I spoke to him I was struck by his enthusiasm for the game.

“He’s quick and athletic so he’ll give us energy.”

Classy Craig Slater

Craig Slater, 29, was a PFA Scotland League Two Player of the Year nominee at Forfar last term.

The former Dundee United, Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle midfielder will add bite and drive to the Arbroath midfield.

A first team coach at Motherwell FC Women, ex-Forfar captain Slater also has key leadership qualities.

Taking the first steps into the world of coaching and at the forefront of our new academy. It’s a busy life for Craig Slater. pic.twitter.com/VqmRJJkF43 — Motherwell Women (@MotherwellWomen) March 24, 2022

“Slater will be as good a passer as you see anywhere in the league,” said Campbell.

“He has a range of passing, he retains the ball well and can make killer through balls.

“He’s a really talented footballer who has played a good number of games at a higher level.

“Slater’s hungry to come here and make an impact.”

Lethal Leighton McIntosh

McIntosh needs no introduction to Arbroath fans.

This will be his third spell at the Gayfield side and he made an instant impact during his previous two stints at Arbroath.

The former Dundee star scored 10 goals in 11 starts the last time he was at Arbroath, in 2017, and will be looking to replicate that form this time round.

“Leighton has improved as a player since we had him before,” said Campbell.

“He’ll bring pace to the attack and will hold the ball up well.

“He got nine goals last year at Cove and we’ll be looking for him to add some firepower to our team.”