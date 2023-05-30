Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dick Campbell talks up Arbroath transfer trio as further new signings expected at Angus club

Campbell gives his lowdown on new Lichties Aaron Steele, Craig Slater and Leighton McIntosh with Arbroath still in hunt for several fresh faces.

By Ewan Smith
Aaron Steele, Craig Slater and Leighton McIntosh have all arrived at Arbroath this summer. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT
Dick Campbell has given his seal of approval to Arbroath’s new arrivals Aaron Steele, Craig Slater and Leighton McIntosh.

Steele, Slater and McIntosh have joined Arbroath with several arrivals anticipated ahead of the start of the new season.

Campbell is continuing his search for squad reinforcements to bolster his side’s Championship campaign.

But he firmly believes his signings will add quality to the Gayfield ranks, giving Courier Sport the lowdown on the transfer trio:

Dick Campbell praises ‘athletic’ Aaron Steele

Aaron Steele has signed a two-year deal at Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media.

Steele, 21, has arrived from East Fife after Arbroath paid a development fee for the versatile defender.

At 6ft 1, Steele can play centre-half or at right back and is keen to unleash his long throw expertise on Championship defences.

With almost 80 appearances in two seasons under his belt at East Fife, the former St Johnstone youngster has penned a two-year deal.

“Aaron is a good old-fashioned defender,” said Arbroath boss Campbell.

“He can play right back or centre-back for us and when I spoke to him I was struck by his enthusiasm for the game.

“He’s quick and athletic so he’ll give us energy.”

Classy Craig Slater

Dick Campbell has praised Craig Slater. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

Craig Slater, 29, was a PFA Scotland League Two Player of the Year nominee at Forfar last term.

The former Dundee United, Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle midfielder will add bite and drive to the Arbroath midfield.

A first team coach at Motherwell FC Women, ex-Forfar captain Slater also has key leadership qualities.

“Slater will be as good a passer as you see anywhere in the league,” said Campbell.

“He has a range of passing, he retains the ball well and can make killer through balls.

“He’s a really talented footballer who has played a good number of games at a higher level.

“Slater’s hungry to come here and make an impact.”

Lethal Leighton McIntosh

McIntosh needs no introduction to Arbroath fans.

This will be his third spell at the Gayfield side and he made an instant impact during his previous two stints at Arbroath.

Dick Campbell has signed Leighton McIntosh for a third time at Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

The former Dundee star scored 10 goals in 11 starts the last time he was at Arbroath, in 2017, and will be looking to replicate that form this time round.

“Leighton has improved as a player since we had him before,” said Campbell.

“He’ll bring pace to the attack and will hold the ball up well.

“He got nine goals last year at Cove and we’ll be looking for him to add some firepower to our team.”

