Home Sport Football

Montrose striker Kane Hester could face lengthy SFA ban over alleged historical gambling breaches

Hester has been charged over claims that he breached football's gambling laws between 2014 and 2019.

By Ewan Smith
Kane Hester.
Kane Hester signed for Montrose two weeks ago. Image: Montrose FC

Montrose striker Kane Hester could face a lengthy ban over alleged breaches of the gambling in football rules.

Hester, who joined Montrose two weeks ago in a club record £25,000 move, will face an SFA hearing on June 15th.

If found to have breached the rules, Hester will face a three, eight or 16-game suspension.

Under the SFA’s current jurisdiction, players can also be banned indefinitely from the game.

Any sanction will impact on Hester’s new club Montrose.

Kane Hester joined Montrose from Elgin City
Kane Hester joined Montrose from Elgin City Image: Robert Crombie / DCT Media

That is despite the fact the hearing centres around five historical breaches of Rule 31 of the SFA Disciplinary Rules.

Under SFA rules, players are banned from gambling on all forms of football.

But Hester has been cited for alleged rule breaches in five seasons – between 13th August 2014 and 27th April 2019.

During that period Hester was at Juniors side Arbroath Vics, Arbroath, Albion Rovers and Elgin City.

Section 31 of the SFA states:

No club, official, team Official or other member of team Staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall engage in gambling of any description on football.

The allegations also pre-date previous charges that Hester was recently acquitted of at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Hester was cleared, along with three others, of any involvement in a football spot-betting scam whilst he played for Elgin in July 2019.

