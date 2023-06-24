Deniz Mehmet says Dunfermline ‘got what we needed’ after ‘setting the bar high’ versus St Pauli

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deniz Mehmet says Dunfermline ‘got what we needed’ after ‘setting the bar high’ versus St Pauli

The 30-year-old goalkeeper made a number of saves as the Pars lost 3-0.

By Craig Cairns
Deniz Mehmet made some fine saves despite conceding three goals. Image: SNS.
Deniz Mehmet gave a good account of himself despite a 3-0 defeat to St Pauli in the first pre-season friendly of the 2023/24 season.

The keeper made a string of saves throughout the 90 minutes, including an impressive second-half double save.

Mehmet’s double save:

Earlier he had raced from his goalline to save at the feet of the pacey Benny Winter who had been put through on goal.

Mehmet was pleased with the Pars’ efforts given the lengthy gap since the last time they took to the field.

Setting the bar high

“The beginning of May was our last game of the season but you get what you can get out of it and it definitely was a fitness thing,” he said.

“We set the bar high for pre-season with that one to kick off.

“It is nice to make some saves but they were a good side and you could see that by the way they moved the ball about, especially in the second half when the rain started coming down.

Hauke Wahl scored for St Pauli.
Hauke Wahl put St Pauli 2-0 up. Image: SNS.

“We were saying ‘the pitch is dry it needs to rain a little bit’ but looking back on it the rain is the worst thing that could have happened.”

Fitness exercise

St Pauli were afforded the luxury of changing 10 of their players at half-time.

The Pars, meanwhile, were forced to give 90 minutes to several players, which took its toll.

“At times they banked in, I expected that coming against a team that we knew were a good side,” said Mehmet.

“They are a decent team in Germany so it was always going to be a tough evening but the boys got what they needed out of it definitely.”

Keeper praise

Manager James McPake didn’t want to single out anyone but praised the calming presence he has on the team.

He said he got what he wanted from the friendly and added that he is no longer surprised by the keeper’s saves.

“He has done that since the day I walked in the door,” said the Pars boss.

James McPake instructs his Dunfermline side from the dugout.
James McPake’s side were defeated by St Pauli. Image: SNS.

“He is that reliable and he is that calm as well. He makes saves under pressure, he makes saves when he shouldn’t.

“We needed him tonight or it could have got embarrassing to say the least.

“Deniz has been great but I think everybody deserves credit tonight.”

