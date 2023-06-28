Stewart Petrie hails new Montrose strike duo and explains why both started on the bench

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Stewart Petrie hails new Montrose strike duo and explains why both started on the bench

Kane Hester and Rory McAllister linked well after coming on at half-time in the defeat to Raith Rovers.

By Craig Cairns
Montrose's Rory McAllister, Kane Hester and Stewart Petrie.
Montrose's Rory McAllister, Kane Hester and Stewart Petrie. Images: SNS and Montrose FC.

Stewart Petrie conceded that his side were well beaten in Tuesday night’s pre-season defeat to Raith Rovers at Links Park, but was pleased with the response after the break.

That was largely down to a switch to a back four and the introduction of new strike pairing Rory McAllister and Kane Hester – who, according to their manager, “hadn’t trained enough” to start the game.

McAllister reached 300 career goals last season and Petrie this summer moved to make Hester Montrose’s record signing after he hit 29 goals for Elgin City last season.

Stewart Petrie brought in marksman Kane Hester this summer. Image: Montrose FC.

The prospect of the two linking up for the season ahead is a tantalising one and Montrose fans were given their first example of what they are in for when both were brought off the bench at half-time.

Terrific goal

After being thoroughly outplayed in the opening 45 minutes of the 3-1 loss, McAllister and Hester caused Raith a number of issues in the second half.

“I thought second half our shape helped a lot, we got more pressure on the ball, pushed them back a bit and got in better areas,” the Montrose boss told Courier Sport.

“We scored a terrific goal ourselves. The link-up play with the two strikers was excellent.

McAllister’s goal:

“They’ve played the game a long time, the two of them now – and they’ve always scored goals. So we’re hoping they can bring that to Montrose.”

Later in the game, Rover keeper Kevin Dabrowski had to react to another McAllister chance, again set up by a clever touch from Hester.

Hester’s clever flick:

The Montrose boss is managing his squad through a hectic schedule – with back-to-back games this weekend – and with a high turnover of players this summer.

Managing squad

“The simple fact is that Rory and Kane haven’t trained enough to start the game,” added Petrie.

“We’re trying to look after them and make sure that we get everybody through it. Then we’ve got games Friday and Saturday coming up.

“It’s a case of trying to share the minutes and make sure we’re looking after the boys.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie has made a number of changes to his squad. Image: SNS.

“It’s important that the fitness levels are there are no injuries – and we got that.

“We’ve made more changes this season than we have since I came to the club. So the transition is going to take a bit of time.”

More from The Courier

Girls at High School of Dundee leavers' prom.
Proms in pictures: High School of Dundee Class of 2023
comedian Fred MacAulay and Martel Maxwell posing for a selfie at the Pride of Scotland Awards in Glasgow.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Loch Tay survivor and Dundee Succession star gave us a night to…
Scammer perpetuating financial fraud over email.
Perth paedophile accountant jailed after trying to gain access to child to abuse
Michael Haugh.
Angus swimming pool pervert, 82, guilty of child sex abuse
The Mazda MX-5 RF.
Road Test: MX-5 RF delivers driving delight with folding metal roof that's perfect for…
Retired Bell Baxter teacher, and former referee, Harry Gould.
Brother's tribute to Fife teacher Harry Gould who died playing golf
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers 'man of the match' after returning star completes first…
General view of the Occidental Bar in Broughty Ferry
Hunt for man on bike after break-in at Broughty Ferry pub
This home in Fife has a superb view. Image: Rettie.
5 Fife, Dundee, Perthshire and Angus homes with amazing views
CR0043177, Gemma Bibby, Dundee. Day 3 (Sunday) of Radio 1 Big Weekend. Picture shows: Niall Horan on stage, Camperdown Park, Dundee, 28th May 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Niall Horan wants more big gigs for 'starved' Dundee audience