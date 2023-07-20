Calum Elliot says Cowdenbeath ‘absolutely deserved’ Arbroath point after ‘working their a*** off’

Cowdenbeath manager Calum Elliot challenged his side to build on their first point in this season’s Viaplay Cup group stage.

Elliot thought his side should have taken something from their opening fixture versus Forfar Athletic and praised them after going toe to toe with Championship side Arbroath.

Jamie Docherty’s equaliser at Gayfield on Tuesday night cancelled out Michael McKenna’s second-half penalty.

Arbroath then took the bonus point after winning 4-3 on penalties.

By that stage, the Blue Brazil had been reduced to 10 men.

Aiden McLaughlin was shown a straight red card before Jack Duncan picked up a second yellow in the dying stages.

Low expectations

“I don’t think anybody expected much of us coming up, but we certainly came with the belief that we could get something out of the game,” Elliot told Courier Sport.

“I thought we showed that. I don’t think anybody watching would think there were three leagues between us.

“But they deserved it, they absolutely deserved to get something out of that match.

Tickets are now on sale for the Viaplay Cup Group H match v Montrose on Saturday 22nd July – 3pm kick off.

“They’re a young group but they’re talented.

“They’ve worked their arse off since they were kids to play on a stage like this and it was an opportunity for them to go and show that they could handle this stage – and they did that.”

The Cowdenbeath boss had no issues with the second red card but questioned the first, which happened right in front of the away dugout.

Verdict on red cards

“The first red card is not a red card – he’s missed the ball, he’s fell over. The second one, I can understand.

“And I’m not sure if Arbroath’s penalty is a penalty or not. We’ll just take it on the chin.

“In the end we had to take a bit of pressure, but it’s a credit to the boys that they fought to the end, showed spirit.

Highlights from our 1-1 draw with Arbroath at Gayfield last night. First Blue Brazil goal for Jamie Docherty

Three penalty saves from Craig Hepburn

“The goal was probably the most difficult of the chances that we had. Credit to Jamie, it was a good finish.

“It’s pleasing to come and create the amount of chances we actually did against a good side.

“Hopefully we continue to build on that.”

Next up for Cowdenbeath in Viaplay Cup Group H is another trip to Angus, this time to face Stewart Petrie’s Montrose on Saturday.