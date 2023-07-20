Calum Elliot says Cowdenbeath ‘absolutely deserved’ Arbroath point after ‘working their a*** off’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calum Elliot says Cowdenbeath ‘absolutely deserved’ Arbroath point after ‘working their a*** off’

The Blue Brazil picked up a point at Gayfield but lost on penalties to Dick Campbell's side.

By Craig Cairns
Cowdenbeath manager Calum Elliot.
Cowdenbeath manager Calum Elliot. Image: Cowdenbeath FC.

Cowdenbeath manager Calum Elliot challenged his side to build on their first point in this season’s Viaplay Cup group stage.

Elliot thought his side should have taken something from their opening fixture versus Forfar Athletic and praised them after going toe to toe with Championship side Arbroath.

Jamie Docherty’s equaliser at Gayfield on Tuesday night cancelled out Michael McKenna’s second-half penalty.

Arbroath then took the bonus point after winning 4-3 on penalties.

By that stage, the Blue Brazil had been reduced to 10 men.

Aiden McLaughlin was shown a straight red card before Jack Duncan picked up a second yellow in the dying stages.

Low expectations

“I don’t think anybody expected much of us coming up, but we certainly came with the belief that we could get something out of the game,” Elliot told Courier Sport.

“I thought we showed that. I don’t think anybody watching would think there were three leagues between us.

“But they deserved it, they absolutely deserved to get something out of that match.

“They’re a young group but they’re talented.

“They’ve worked their arse off since they were kids to play on a stage like this and it was an opportunity for them to go and show that they could handle this stage – and they did that.”

The Cowdenbeath boss had no issues with the second red card but questioned the first, which happened right in front of the away dugout.

Verdict on red cards

“The first red card is not a red card – he’s missed the ball, he’s fell over. The second one, I can understand.

“And I’m not sure if Arbroath’s penalty is a penalty or not. We’ll just take it on the chin.

“In the end we had to take a bit of pressure, but it’s a credit to the boys that they fought to the end, showed spirit.

“The goal was probably the most difficult of the chances that we had. Credit to Jamie, it was a good finish.

“It’s pleasing to come and create the amount of chances we actually did against a good side.

“Hopefully we continue to build on that.”

Next up for Cowdenbeath in Viaplay Cup Group H is another trip to Angus, this time to face Stewart Petrie’s Montrose on Saturday.

