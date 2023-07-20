Gleneagles chef hands in his notice to reopen Perthshire restaurant and hotel

A popular Perthshire restaurant and hotel has reopened under a new name and owner after being sold.

Phillip Skinazi has taken over the former Barley Bree Restaurant with Rooms, in Muthill, with a new name and plans to make changes.

The previous owners announced the business had been sold earlier this month, after running it for 16 years.

Phillip decided to pack in his old job as an executive pastry chef at Gleneagles Hotel to open Coorie Inn.

The 43-year-old told The Courier: “I became interested in taking it over last September for a side hustle.

“I had looked at other places in the area too but the mini budget in September sent things all over the place – so decided to bide my time.

“In early January I looked into the prospect of buying Barley Bree and by then decided I wanted to go all in.

“I handed my notice in at Gleneagles in April and completed the takeover.

“The old owners have built a good business and reputation and I want to build on the foundations they’ve created.”

New Perthshire restaurant owner hopes to bring ‘cosy’ vibes

Phillip, who has 17 years experience working in hotels and restaurants, said he wants the restaurant to live up to its new name, bringing a “cosy” atmosphere – along with a new menu.

He admits he is going to the venture without business-owning experience, but has planned its development.

He added: “Historically, the bar had not been opened to the public and was used as a pre dinner area or for guests, but I want to connect that more to the community.

“There isn’t draft lager here – that’s changing for sure.

“We’ve had a bit of a makeover in the bar, which has a rough country chic to it.

“With the name coorie, it’s a Scottish word – you coorie into the sofa – we want to create a cosy homely space.

“I’m also planning to close in January to refurbish the bedroom rooms – we’ve got big plans.

“This is the first venture of this sort, I’ve never done this before, but I’ve always wanted to have something.

“I’ve been looking for an opportunity like this, and this one ticked all the boxes.

“The community has been warm and welcoming and seem excited to have us here.”

Coorie Inn announced its official opening on Wednesday.