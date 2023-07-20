Gleneagles chef hands in his notice to reopen Perthshire restaurant and hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gleneagles chef hands in his notice to reopen Perthshire restaurant and hotel

The business was in the hands of its previous owners for 16 years.

By Kieran Webster
Phillip Skinazi outside the Coorie Inn
Phillip Skinazi has opened the Coorie Inn in Muthill. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A popular Perthshire restaurant and hotel has reopened under a new name and owner after being sold.

Phillip Skinazi has taken over the former Barley Bree Restaurant with Rooms, in Muthill, with a new name and plans to make changes.

The previous owners announced the business had been sold earlier this month, after running it for 16 years.

Phillip decided to pack in his old job as an executive pastry chef at Gleneagles Hotel to open Coorie Inn.

A Coorie Inn sign.
The Coorie Inn was previously named Barley Bree. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The 43-year-old told The Courier: “I became interested in taking it over last September for a side hustle.

“I had looked at other places in the area too but the mini budget in September sent things all over the place – so decided to bide my time.

“In early January I looked into the prospect of buying Barley Bree and by then decided I wanted to go all in.

“I handed my notice in at Gleneagles in April and completed the takeover.

“The old owners have built a good business and reputation and I want to build on the foundations they’ve created.”

New Perthshire restaurant owner hopes to bring ‘cosy’ vibes

Phillip, who has 17 years experience working in hotels and restaurants, said he wants the restaurant to live up to its new name, bringing a “cosy” atmosphere – along with a new menu.

He admits he is going to the venture without business-owning experience, but has planned its development.

He added: “Historically, the bar had not been opened to the public and was used as a pre dinner area or for guests, but I want to connect that more to the community.

“There isn’t draft lager here – that’s changing for sure.

Inside the Coorie Inn restaurant
Phillip hopes the new touches will give the restaurant a cosy feel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We’ve had a bit of a makeover in the bar, which has a rough country chic to it.

“With the name coorie, it’s a Scottish word – you coorie into the sofa – we want to create a cosy homely space.

“I’m also planning to close in January to refurbish the bedroom rooms – we’ve got big plans.

“This is the first venture of this sort, I’ve never done this before, but I’ve always wanted to have something.

“I’ve been looking for an opportunity like this, and this one ticked all the boxes.

“The community has been warm and welcoming and seem excited to have us here.”

Coorie Inn announced its official opening on Wednesday.

