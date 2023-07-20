Liam Smith lands new club as former Dundee United man welcomes ‘new challenge’

Former Dundee United defender Liam Smith has joined Cheltenham Town after conceding he needed “a new challenge”.

Smith, 27, was among several players to quit Tannadice in the aftermath of United’s dismal relegation to the Championship, bringing down the curtain on four years in Tayside.

𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐀 no more 🤩 Give our new right back a follow @Liamsmith_29 📲 #ctfc♦️ pic.twitter.com/bWbDzhRv2T — Cheltenham Town (@CTFCofficial) July 20, 2023

He joined Cheltenham on trial earlier this month and featured in friendlies against Swindon Supermarine and Weston-super-Mare.

And the former Scotland under-21 international impressed boss Wade Elliott sufficiently to earn a one-year contract with the EFL League One side.

Smith becomes the second player released by United during the summer to find a new club, following New England Revolution’s capture of Ian Harkes.