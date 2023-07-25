Forfar 3 Arbroath 1: Loons on brink of Viaplay Cup last 16 after stunning win over Arbroath

Forfar swept aside Angus neighbours Arbroath to make it three wins from three games and edge towards the last 16 of the Viaplay Cup.

Loons netted through Stuart Morrison, Roberto Nditi and Josh Skelly with Jay Bird’s effort no more than a consolation.

But a 95th minute winner from St Mirren at Cowdenbeath means Forfar still need a point from their clash with the Paisley side to secure their place in the knock-out phase.

Ahead of the game, keeper Marc McCallum told Courier Sport Loons were going about their business quietly in their bid to qualify.

But with a young, hungry side that had been unbeaten until Tuesday, Forfar could have been forgiven for being secretly confident.

By contrast, Arbroath’s Viaplay Cup campaign has been poor.

A draw, albeit bolstered by a bonus point, against Cowdenbeath was followed up with a 4-0 loss to St Mirren on Saturday.

Their hopes of qualifying going into this game were much slimmer than Forfar’s.

They also had to do without captain Tam O’Brien and fellow defender Aaron Steele with just one recognised defender in the side.

Both sides perfectly observed a minute’s silence for ex-Forfar chairman Neill Wilson who passed away earlier this week.

When the action started, the Forfar got off to the best possible start with a goal in 10 minutes.

Callum Moore’s corner was superbly met by Loons skipper Morrison and he bulleted home header.

At the other end, Bird had his first crack on goal when his 20 strike was parried wide by McCallum.

But Ray McKinnon’s side dominated the opening period for long spells.

Only a terrific stop from Derek Gaston prevented Moore from netting their second.

Jay Bird draws Arbroath level at Forfar

Then came a moment of brilliance from Bird as he showed great strength to hold off Morrison before picking his spot in the corner from 15 yards.

It was a finish of the highest order to make it 1-1 at half-time.

Mark Stowe almost put Arbroath ahead on 46 minutes as the winger fired wide from 20 yards.

Moments later, Stowe was in again after a defence-splitting pass from Joao Balde sent him in. McCallum got a strong arm on the effort to beat it away.

And the hosts took full advantage as Arbroath failed to properly clear Craig Thomson’s cross and Nditi pounced to fire in from 10 yards.

With St Mirren struggling to make the breakthrough at Cowdenbeath, Forfar were on the brink of qualifying.

And Nditi almost put the icing on the cake as he blasted a low strike off the base of the post.

But Skelly did make sure of the win as he completely outstripped Ricky Little to drill home.

It was no more than Forfar deserved after a stunning display on a night were they outclassed Arbroath.

Forfar v Arbroath starting line-ups:

Forfar: McCallum, Nditi, Hutchinson, Allen, Morrison, Robson, Moore, Whatley, Skelly, Ross, Inglis. Subs: Paris, Brindley, Thomson, Watson, Paterson, Munro, Blacklock.

Arbroath: Gaston, Jacobs, Stewart, Gold, Little, Slater, Dow, Balde, Bird, McKenna, Stowe. Subs: Adams, Norey, Allan, Dunnwald.

Referee – Duncan Williams