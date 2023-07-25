Forfar 3 Arbroath 1: Loons on brink of Viaplay Cup last 16 after stunning win over Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football
Forfar captain Stuart Morrison gave his side the lead against Arbroath
Forfar captain Stuart Morrison gave his side the lead against Arbroath

Forfar 3 Arbroath 1: Loons on brink of Viaplay Cup last 16 after stunning win over Arbroath

Forfar swept aside their Angus neighbours to make it three wins from three but a 95th minute St Mirren goal prevented them from winning Group H.

By Ewan Smith

Forfar swept aside Angus neighbours Arbroath to make it three wins from three games and edge towards the last 16 of the Viaplay Cup.

Loons netted through Stuart Morrison, Roberto Nditi and Josh Skelly with Jay Bird’s effort no more than a consolation.

But a 95th minute winner from St Mirren at Cowdenbeath means Forfar still need a point from their clash with the Paisley side to secure their place in the knock-out phase.

Ahead of the game, keeper Marc McCallum told Courier Sport Loons were going about their business quietly in their bid to qualify.

But with a young, hungry side that had been unbeaten until Tuesday, Forfar could have been forgiven for being secretly confident.

Marc McCallum at 30 is one of the 'veterans' of Ray McKinnon's Forfar team.
Marc McCallum was keeping a tight lid on his chances of qualifying. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media.

By contrast, Arbroath’s Viaplay Cup campaign has been poor.

A draw, albeit bolstered by a bonus point, against Cowdenbeath was followed up with a 4-0 loss to St Mirren on Saturday.

Their hopes of qualifying going into this game were much slimmer than Forfar’s.

They also had to do without captain Tam O’Brien and fellow defender Aaron Steele with just one recognised defender in the side.

Both sides perfectly observed a minute’s silence for ex-Forfar chairman Neill Wilson who passed away earlier this week.

When the action started, the Forfar got off to the best possible start with a goal in 10 minutes.

Callum Moore’s corner was superbly met by Loons skipper Morrison and he bulleted home header.

At the other end, Bird had his first crack on goal when his 20 strike was parried wide by McCallum.

But Ray McKinnon’s side dominated the opening period for long spells.

Only a terrific stop from Derek Gaston prevented Moore from netting their second.

Jay Bird draws Arbroath level at Forfar

Then came a moment of brilliance from Bird as he showed great strength to hold off Morrison before picking his spot in the corner from 15 yards.

It was a finish of the highest order to make it 1-1 at half-time.

Jay Bird of Arbroath FC.
Jay Bird equalised for Arbroath at Forfar. Image: Ewan Smith

Mark Stowe almost put Arbroath ahead on 46 minutes as the winger fired wide from 20 yards.

Moments later, Stowe was in again after a defence-splitting pass from Joao Balde sent him in. McCallum got a strong arm on the effort to beat it away.

And the hosts took full advantage as Arbroath failed to properly clear Craig Thomson’s cross and Nditi pounced to fire in from 10 yards.

With St Mirren struggling to make the breakthrough at Cowdenbeath, Forfar were on the brink of qualifying.

And Nditi almost put the icing on the cake as he blasted a low strike off the base of the post.

But Skelly did make sure of the win as he completely outstripped Ricky Little to drill home.

It was no more than Forfar deserved after a stunning display on a night were they outclassed Arbroath.

Forfar v Arbroath starting line-ups:

Forfar: McCallum, Nditi, Hutchinson, Allen, Morrison, Robson, Moore, Whatley, Skelly, Ross, Inglis. Subs: Paris, Brindley, Thomson, Watson, Paterson, Munro, Blacklock.

Arbroath: Gaston, Jacobs, Stewart, Gold, Little, Slater, Dow, Balde, Bird, McKenna, Stowe. Subs: Adams, Norey, Allan, Dunnwald.

Referee – Duncan Williams

More from Football

Jim Goodwin and Declan Gallagher at Aberdeen
Dundee United nearing Declan Gallagher deal as Jim Goodwin reveals 'admiration'
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
'Gutted' St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean wants 'at least three' more signings after Viaplay…
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
Albion Rovers 0-3 Dunfermline: James McPake's relying on other results in Viaplay Cup
Kai Fotheringham celebrates a goal for Dundee United against Falkirk
4 Dundee United talking points: Kai Fotheringham roller-coaster as Tangerines see off Falkirk
Ayr's George Stanger celebrates the opening goal.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side crash out of Viaplay Cup after…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray aiming for 'any sort of win' as Raith Rovers aim to seize…
Craig Brown's funeral was held at Ayr Racecourse.
Craig Brown laid to rest as family celebrate life of Dundee and Scotland legend
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee boss Tony Docherty's first big test - perfect chance to show…
Lyall Cameron saw his second-half penalty saved. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee's defeat at Airdrie shows experienced additions are needed
Lee Bullen and St Johnstone boss, Steven MacLean in their Sheffield Wednesday days.
Sheffield Wednesday old boys' reunion for St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean and Lee Bullen…