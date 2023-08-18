Ian Murray: Raith Rovers squad ‘in much better health’ ahead of Hibs clash despite ‘unfair’ suspension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray: Raith Rovers squad ‘in much better health’ ahead of Hibs clash despite ‘unfair’ suspension

The Stark's Park club travel to Easter Road to take on the Premiership side in the last 16 of the Viaplay Cup.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager - and former Hibs player - Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager - and former Hibs player - Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Dylan Easton is the only Raith Rovers player from last weekend’s victory over Morton who will miss their upcoming Viaplay Cup clash with Hibs.

The playmaker picked up two yellow cards in the group stage, ruling him out of the last-16 tie at Easter Road.

Easton was instrumental in Rovers’ qualification from Group F, netting crucial goals versus Dunfermline and Kilmarnock.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

His manager Ian Murray thinks it is unfair that he will now miss Sunday match, especially given that this will be their opponents’ first match in this season’s Viaplay Cup, with Rovers already contesting four.

Raith Rovers player ‘unfairly’ suspended for Hibs tie

“We’re missing Dylan Easton who is suspended, but we welcome back a couple,” said the Rovers boss.

“Dylan being suspended is a blow. It’s really harsh to get two yellow cards in a group stage and it rules you out of the knockouts when you’re playing a team who hasn’t played a game in the tournament yet.

Raith Rovers’ Dylan Easton will miss the Hibs game through suspension. Image: SNS.

“Someone tell me the fairness in that? I’d understand if it was a red card. It’s madness and it’s a shame for Dylan.”

It means Aidan Connolly, Ross Matthews and Dylan Corr are the only players missing through injury.

After completing a bounce game on Tuesday versus Falkirk, Murray is pleased with how his squad is shaping up.

The match allowed some of those returning to full fitness to top up their minutes.

Rovers squad shaping up well

“We’re in much better health, you saw that last week with our bench,” added Murray.

“We got a lot of minutes into guys. Scott Brown, Shaun Byrne, Jamie Gullan, Ethan Ross – we topped up a few other guys like Euan Murray and Jack Hamilton.

“And a few of the young guys got runouts, so it’s been really good.

Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown made his return last week. Image: SNS.

“It’s different with the long week, the extra day can throw you off a little bit. But we’re looking good. Everybody else is back now.

“Ethan Ross has come through another 90 minutes. Jamie Gullan did about 60-65 on Tuesday, Scott Brown did about 85 minutes, Shaun Byrne got 90 minutes.”

Murray reacts to Raith Rovers SPFL Trust Trophy draw

Rovers avoided another away tie in this week’s SPFL Trust Trophy draw.

Last season’s runners-up were so close to drawing a trip to Northern Ireland to face one of the cross-border entrants but will instead welcome Cliftonville to Stark’s Park next month.

“I’m glad we’re at home, don’t want to be travelling over there,” said Murray.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“It’s a wee change as well. We want to do well in that cup, as we always say.

“It’s a home tie, we can’t ask much more than that.”

“We’ll do our homework between now and then and make sure we’re prepared properly.”

More from Football

St Johnstone's Fran Franczak in action during a pre-season friendly.
Highly-rated young trio sign first pro contracts with St Johnstone
St Johnstone midfielder Alex Ferguson has been loaned out to Queen of the South.
St Johnstone midfielder Alex Ferguson joins Queen of the South on loan
New St Johnstone signing Dara Costelloe driving at a defender with Bradford.
Dara Costelloe: StatsBomb analysis of St Johnstone loan forward to see where Perth side…
Mark Ogren, Feddinch site.
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren sells St Andrews golf resort in £7m deal
Griffiths has admitted endangering supporters by booting the pyro back into the stand at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Former Dundee star Leigh Griffiths admits 'endangering fans' by booting lit pyro into crowd
Mark Ogren, left, and Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Mark Ogren: Why Jim Goodwin is the right man to revive Dundee United despite…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee's penalty pain and United's audience with Ogren
Miller Thomson is keen to replicate Dundee United team-mate Kai Fotheringham's loan success. Image: SNS.
Miller Thomson aims to take Kai Fotheringham route back to Dundee United via Montrose…
Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie has hit out at SPFL's handling of the Conference League proposal. Image: Brechin City FC
Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie slams SFA over handling of controversial B-Team plan
Dundee United's Ollie Denham strides forward at Ainslie Park, Edinburgh
Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United youngster remains 'part of our plans' after baptism of…