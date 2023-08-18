Ian Murray: Raith Rovers squad ‘in much better health’ ahead of Hibs clash despite ‘unfair’ suspension

Dylan Easton is the only Raith Rovers player from last weekend’s victory over Morton who will miss their upcoming Viaplay Cup clash with Hibs.

The playmaker picked up two yellow cards in the group stage, ruling him out of the last-16 tie at Easter Road.

Easton was instrumental in Rovers’ qualification from Group F, netting crucial goals versus Dunfermline and Kilmarnock.

His manager Ian Murray thinks it is unfair that he will now miss Sunday match, especially given that this will be their opponents’ first match in this season’s Viaplay Cup, with Rovers already contesting four.

Raith Rovers player ‘unfairly’ suspended for Hibs tie

“We’re missing Dylan Easton who is suspended, but we welcome back a couple,” said the Rovers boss.

“Dylan being suspended is a blow. It’s really harsh to get two yellow cards in a group stage and it rules you out of the knockouts when you’re playing a team who hasn’t played a game in the tournament yet.

“Someone tell me the fairness in that? I’d understand if it was a red card. It’s madness and it’s a shame for Dylan.”

It means Aidan Connolly, Ross Matthews and Dylan Corr are the only players missing through injury.

After completing a bounce game on Tuesday versus Falkirk, Murray is pleased with how his squad is shaping up.

The match allowed some of those returning to full fitness to top up their minutes.

Rovers squad shaping up well

“We’re in much better health, you saw that last week with our bench,” added Murray.

“We got a lot of minutes into guys. Scott Brown, Shaun Byrne, Jamie Gullan, Ethan Ross – we topped up a few other guys like Euan Murray and Jack Hamilton.

“And a few of the young guys got runouts, so it’s been really good.

“It’s different with the long week, the extra day can throw you off a little bit. But we’re looking good. Everybody else is back now.

“Ethan Ross has come through another 90 minutes. Jamie Gullan did about 60-65 on Tuesday, Scott Brown did about 85 minutes, Shaun Byrne got 90 minutes.”

Murray reacts to Raith Rovers SPFL Trust Trophy draw

Rovers avoided another away tie in this week’s SPFL Trust Trophy draw.

Last season’s runners-up were so close to drawing a trip to Northern Ireland to face one of the cross-border entrants but will instead welcome Cliftonville to Stark’s Park next month.

“I’m glad we’re at home, don’t want to be travelling over there,” said Murray.

“It’s a wee change as well. We want to do well in that cup, as we always say.

“It’s a home tie, we can’t ask much more than that.”

“We’ll do our homework between now and then and make sure we’re prepared properly.”