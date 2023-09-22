Arbroath-based Kerr Waddell feels the Montrose love at Links Park

Kerr Waddell grew up in Arbroath and has a Lichties-daft dad – but the defender has fallen in love with Angus rivals Montrose.

Waddell is back in contention to play for Montrose after recovering from a knee injury that has left him sidelined since June.

He returned to full training with Montrose this week and hopes to start pushing for his place in the team.

Waddell knows he may have to be patient to get back in with the Links Park side on a run of three successive wins.

But he has all the time in the world for a Montrose side he has grown to love both as a player and as a member of the Montrose Community Trust team.

“I love playing for Montrose,” said Waddell.

Feeling at home

“I love working for Montrose FC Community Trust and I really feel at home here.

“That may be strange to some because I’m from Arbroath but I’ve really bought into what this club is about.

“I like the people, the players, the management and the club’s ethos. I love it all.”

Waddell’s attachment to Montrose is strengthened as he works out of Links Park every day.

He uses the power of the badge to help the community and is proud to see an upturn in the amount of youngsters who now support their local side.

That is prevalent at both the men’s and the women’s first team games – with Montrose FC Women star Eilidh Reid also a coach with the Community Trust.

Fellow Mo star Georgia Carter encouraged kids from Ladyloan Primary School to be flag bearers for their recent clash with Rangers FC Women.

And Waddell, who hopes to make the squad for the Stirling Albion game on Saturday, added: “You are seeing more and more Montrose strips in the town. More kids are supporting the team.

“They are all coming to games and adding to the atmosphere. The Young Dynamo are all getting together with flags and drums and singing.

“It goes right up from primary 1 to 4th year and shows the future is bright.

Kerr Waddell: Montrose Young Dynamos support is growing

“They are setting up a GoFundMe page to raise money for flags and banners.

“The youngsters love coming to watch Montrose and I think it’s because they feel closer to the players.

“There’s not a big barrier between players and fans.

“Our players are happy to go the sideline and speak to fans.

“During the week the youngsters just see me as their coach. That’s absolutely the way it should be.

“But as soon as I see them on a Saturday they’ll stop me for a photo.

“It’s mental because I’ve seen them all week and they act differently when I have a Montrose badge on.

“It’s like I’ve assumed a different character or put a mask on.

𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧… 🌟 Yesterday, we welcomed a group of girls from Ladyloan Primary School who done a fantastic job at being flag bearers. A special mention to Geo for inviting these girls along. We hope you all had a great day! 💙 pic.twitter.com/QxyG9cDea6 — Montrose FC Women (@MontroseFCW) September 18, 2023

“But it’s good for them to see us a role models.

“I was at the women’s game on Sunday and the youngsters there feel the same way about the players.

“We have Eilidh as a coach and they all idolise her.

“Georgia brought a group of girls from a primary school to wave flags and you could see what it mean to them.

“The future is bright with their support.”