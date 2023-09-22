Arbroath-based Kerr Waddell feels the Montrose love at Links Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath-based Kerr Waddell feels the Montrose love at Links Park

Waddell works at Links Park by day for Montrose Community Trust and plays for Montrose FC on Saturdays.

By Ewan Smith
Kerr Waddell is loving life at Montrose. Image: Phoenix Photography / Montrose FC.
Kerr Waddell is loving life at Montrose. Image: Phoenix Photography / Montrose FC.

Kerr Waddell grew up in Arbroath and has a Lichties-daft dad – but the defender has fallen in love with Angus rivals Montrose.

Waddell is back in contention to play for Montrose after recovering from a knee injury that has left him sidelined since June.

He returned to full training with Montrose this week and hopes to start pushing for his place in the team.

Waddell knows he may have to be patient to get back in with the Links Park side on a run of three successive wins.

But he has all the time in the world for a Montrose side he has grown to love both as a player and as a member of the Montrose Community Trust team.

“I love playing for Montrose,” said Waddell.

Feeling at home

Kerr Waddell with Montrose team-mate Graham Webster. Image: SNS.

“I love working for Montrose FC Community Trust and I really feel at home here.

“That may be strange to some because I’m from Arbroath but I’ve really bought into what this club is about.

“I like the people, the players, the management and the club’s ethos. I love it all.”

Waddell’s attachment to Montrose is strengthened as he works out of Links Park every day.

He uses the power of the badge to help the community and is proud to see an upturn in the amount of youngsters who now support their local side.

Kerr Waddell (right) with Montrose Community Trust CEO Peter Davidson. Image: SPFL

That is prevalent at both the men’s and the women’s first team games – with Montrose FC Women star Eilidh Reid also a coach with the Community Trust.

Fellow Mo star Georgia Carter encouraged kids from Ladyloan Primary School to be flag bearers for their recent clash with Rangers FC Women.

And Waddell, who hopes to make the squad for the Stirling Albion game on Saturday, added: “You are seeing more and more Montrose strips in the town. More kids are supporting the team.

“They are all coming to games and adding to the atmosphere. The Young Dynamo are all getting together with flags and drums and singing.

“It goes right up from primary 1 to 4th year and shows the future is bright.

Kerr Waddell: Montrose Young Dynamos support is growing

Eilidh Reid has struck a chord with Montrose FC Women’s young fans. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media.

“They are setting up a GoFundMe page to raise money for flags and banners.

“The youngsters love coming to watch Montrose and I think it’s because they feel closer to the players.

“There’s not a big barrier between players and fans.

“Our players are happy to go the sideline and speak to fans.

“During the week the youngsters just see me as their coach. That’s absolutely the way it should be.

“But as soon as I see them on a Saturday they’ll stop me for a photo.

“It’s mental because I’ve seen them all week and they act differently when I have a Montrose badge on.

“It’s like I’ve assumed a different character or put a mask on.

“But it’s good for them to see us a role models.

“I was at the women’s game on Sunday and the youngsters there feel the same way about the players.

“We have Eilidh as a coach and they all idolise her.

“Georgia brought a group of girls from a primary school to wave flags and you could see what it mean to them.

“The future is bright with their support.”

Conversation