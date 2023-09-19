Kerr Waddell hands Montrose major boost by bouncing back from injury ahead of schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Kerr Waddell hands Montrose major boost by bouncing back from injury ahead of schedule

Waddell is back in full training three week earlier than expected after making a remarkable recovery from a knee injury he sustained in a pre-season friendly with Forfar.

By Ewan Smith
Kerr Waddell is back in the frame at Montrose after injury. Image: SPFL.
Kerr Waddell is back in the frame at Montrose after injury. Image: SPFL.

Kerr Waddell has handed Montrose a major boost by returning from injury ahead of schedule.

Waddell has been out with knee medial ligament damage sustained just a few minutes into a friendly clash with Forfar at the end of June.

The influential defender was was initially scheduled to be out for 14 weeks.

But he has worked closely with Montrose sports scientist Chris Simpson and physio team Gemma Collier and Scott Shepherd to return sooner.

Kerr Waddell is all smiles again after returning to training with Montrose. Image: SNS.

And while Waddell knows he may have to be patient to force his way into a Montrose side on a run of three straight wins, he can’t wait to get back to work.

“I’m back in full training sooner than expected,” said Waddell, 25.

“Chris, Scott and Gemma have been brilliant with me. They’ve really helped me.

“I’ve also felt part of the group throughout my recover process but that’s the kind of club Montrose are.

“Some managers wouldn’t really take a lot to do with you when you are injured as you aren’t part of their team selection.

Kerr Waddell has thanks Montrose boss Stewart Petrie for his support. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media.

“But our gaffer has always made me feel included.

“Even in team talks he’ll give me a mention and say: ‘Of course, we’ll have Kerr back in  a few weeks.’

“I always feel valued and supported here and I can’t wait to be part of the group again.

“We’ve been playing well so it isn’t just a case of me coming straight in.

“I’ll have to work extra hard to win a place.”

Kerr Waddell injury halted pre-season

Waddell was crocked in a challenge with Forfar’s Kieran Inglis in a 3-1 friendly defeat to their Angus rivals.

At the time, Waddell feared the worst but he has been a positive influence behind the scenes.

He added: “My aim at the start of pre-season was to not get injured.

“But five minutes into our second game I was out.

“At the time it felt really bad. I’ve never really had a knee injury before so I didn’t know what to expect.

“But the physios knew straight away it was quite serious.

Kieran Inglis messaged Kerr Waddell to apologise for his accidental challenge but there are no hard feelings. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media.

“It’s soul destroying when you say to yourself ‘this will be my year’ and you are out five minutes in.

“I went in for a tackle with Kieran and came off the worst. He messaged me to say sorry but he didn’t have to – it wasn’t meant.

“It’s just one of these things and the important thing is how you recover from it.

“I’ve stayed positive, worked hard and hopefully I’ll be back soon.”

More from Football

Referee David Munro, left, after showing a red card to Mathew Cudjoe of Dundee United
Dundee United make Mathew Cudjoe appeal decision after controversial red card
Tony Docherty and Derek McInnes will be in opposite dugouts on Saturday.
PODCAST: Docherty v McInnes face-off, Watt and Middleton fail to shine and MacLean and…
Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson and manager Ian Murray. Images: SNS.
No special focus on defence as Raith Rovers add clean sheets to impressive start
Former Dundee United coach Adam Asghar, now of Southampton
Adam Asghar seals reunion with former Dundee United youth chief at English Championship outfit
Ryan Howley on the ball at Celtic Park. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty says penalty pain will fire up 'determined' Ryan Howley
Zach Robinson stays down with injury as Celtic make it 2-0 against Dundee FC. Image: SNS
Zach Robinson becomes Dundee doubt after 'blatant foul' before Celtic goal 'left him on…
Nicky Clark, Sven Sprangler and Drey Wright could all feature in the St Johnstone squad against Hibs.
St Johnstone could have THREE extra players for Hibs game, as Sven Sprangler returns…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin after the 1-1 draw with Morton.
LEE WILKIE: Why I'm heartened despite Dundee United falling below standards they've set
Arbroath midfielder Michael McKenna signs autographs at the end of his side's win over Airdrieonians.
Michael McKenna reveals the Arbroath fan-player bond is making him feel at home in…
Dundee dismay as Celtic are awarded a penalty.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee need to give themselves timely Premiership boost

Conversation