Kerr Waddell hands Montrose major boost by bouncing back from injury ahead of schedule

Kerr Waddell has handed Montrose a major boost by returning from injury ahead of schedule.

Waddell has been out with knee medial ligament damage sustained just a few minutes into a friendly clash with Forfar at the end of June.

The influential defender was was initially scheduled to be out for 14 weeks.

But he has worked closely with Montrose sports scientist Chris Simpson and physio team Gemma Collier and Scott Shepherd to return sooner.

And while Waddell knows he may have to be patient to force his way into a Montrose side on a run of three straight wins, he can’t wait to get back to work.

“I’m back in full training sooner than expected,” said Waddell, 25.

“Chris, Scott and Gemma have been brilliant with me. They’ve really helped me.

“I’ve also felt part of the group throughout my recover process but that’s the kind of club Montrose are.

“Some managers wouldn’t really take a lot to do with you when you are injured as you aren’t part of their team selection.

“But our gaffer has always made me feel included.

“Even in team talks he’ll give me a mention and say: ‘Of course, we’ll have Kerr back in a few weeks.’

“I always feel valued and supported here and I can’t wait to be part of the group again.

“We’ve been playing well so it isn’t just a case of me coming straight in.

“I’ll have to work extra hard to win a place.”

Kerr Waddell injury halted pre-season

Waddell was crocked in a challenge with Forfar’s Kieran Inglis in a 3-1 friendly defeat to their Angus rivals.

At the time, Waddell feared the worst but he has been a positive influence behind the scenes.

He added: “My aim at the start of pre-season was to not get injured.

“But five minutes into our second game I was out.

“At the time it felt really bad. I’ve never really had a knee injury before so I didn’t know what to expect.

“But the physios knew straight away it was quite serious.

“It’s soul destroying when you say to yourself ‘this will be my year’ and you are out five minutes in.

“I went in for a tackle with Kieran and came off the worst. He messaged me to say sorry but he didn’t have to – it wasn’t meant.

“It’s just one of these things and the important thing is how you recover from it.

“I’ve stayed positive, worked hard and hopefully I’ll be back soon.”