Methil cladding: Council calls for return of fire appliances due to safety fears

Fife Council is to write to the fire service to request the return of appliances amid cladding safety fears.

Council leader David Ross has backed a call by Derek McIldoon, a tenant in one of two Methil high-rise blocks where cladding has been ruled a potential fire risk.

The finding came 10 days after the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service withdrew several appliances in Fife due to an £11 million budget shortfall.

These included one of the Methil pumps and the Kirkcaldy-based high-reach appliance.

The nearest height appliance is now based in Dunfermline.

Mr Ross said the measures to remove cladding were purely precautionary.

However, the return of fire appliances, at least in the short term, would reassure tenants.

The fire service says robust safety procedures are in place at all high rise buildings.

Methil cladding work will take several months

Mr Ross gave an update on the Methil cladding situation at a full council meeting on Thursday.

And he said the concerns were raised following a planned inspection.

He added: “It needs to be said they had been checked post the Grenfell fire and the risks were assessed as very low.

“We still believe that to be the case. But, because of a combination of factors, the proposal is the cladding will be removed and replaced with an alternative.”

The work will cost around £2 million and take several months to complete.

And Mr Ross said: “At the same time, we’ll take the opportunity to actually improve the insulation and replace kitchens and bathrooms as well.

“Tenants will benefit.”

Methil high-rise tenants will stay in their homes

All 156 households in the 14-storey blocks will remain in their homes throughout.

Mr Ross said: “We’re being told it’s safe for our tenants to stay there and current procedures for tackling any fires will stay in place.”

Meanwhile, the fire service says it is working with Fife Council on the Methil cladding issue.

But it stopped short of confirming whether it would consider returning the appliances as requested.

Kenny Barbour, area commander for Stirling, Clackmannanshire and Fife. said: “We have been made aware of recommendations in relation to external cladding on two high-rise buildings in Fife.

“And we will be working closely with Fife Council and the Scottish Government on this matter.

“The safety of our firefighters and communities is of paramount importance.

“We have robust procedures in place in relation to firefighting operations within high-rise buildings.

“And we will be supporting the local authority with drop-in sessions to reassure residents of Swan and Memorial Courts with fire safety advice.”