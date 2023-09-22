Methil cladding: Council calls for return of fire appliances due to safety fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Methil cladding: Council calls for return of fire appliances due to safety fears

Council leader David Ross has backed a tenant's call after the high-rise cladding was ruled a potential fire risk.

By Claire Warrender
Methil high rise blocks will have cladding replaced
Memorial Court and Swan Court in Methil will have cladding replaced. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

Fife Council is to write to the fire service to request the return of appliances amid cladding safety fears.

Council leader David Ross has backed a call by Derek McIldoon, a tenant in one of two Methil high-rise blocks where cladding has been ruled a potential fire risk.

The finding came 10 days after the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service withdrew several appliances in Fife due to an £11 million budget shortfall.

The Kirkcaldy height appliance.
The Kirkcaldy height appliance was withdrawn before the Methil cladding issue came to light.

These included one of the Methil pumps and the Kirkcaldy-based high-reach appliance.

The nearest height appliance is now based in Dunfermline.

Mr Ross said the measures to remove cladding were purely precautionary.

However, the return of fire appliances, at least in the short term, would reassure tenants.

The fire service says robust safety procedures are in place at all high rise buildings.

Methil cladding work will take several months

Mr Ross gave an update on the Methil cladding situation at a full council meeting on Thursday.

And he said the concerns were raised following a planned inspection.

He added: “It needs to be said they had been checked post the Grenfell fire and the risks were assessed as very low.

Fife Council leader David Ross. Image:  Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

“We still believe that to be the case. But, because of a combination of factors, the proposal is the cladding will be removed and replaced with an alternative.”

The work will cost around £2 million and take several months to complete.

And Mr Ross said: “At the same time, we’ll take the opportunity to actually improve the insulation and replace kitchens and bathrooms as well.

“Tenants will benefit.”

Methil high-rise tenants will stay in their homes

All 156 households in the 14-storey blocks will remain in their homes throughout.

Mr Ross said: “We’re being told it’s safe for our tenants to stay there and current procedures for tackling any fires will stay in place.”

Meanwhile, the fire service says it is working with Fife Council on the Methil cladding issue.

But it stopped short of confirming whether it would consider returning the appliances as requested.

The two affected Methil tower blocks
Memorial Court, front, and Swan Court in Methil where cladding has been ruled a potential fire risk. Image: Google Street View

Kenny Barbour, area commander for Stirling, Clackmannanshire and Fife. said: “We have been made aware of recommendations in relation to external cladding on two high-rise buildings in Fife.

“And we will be working closely with Fife Council and the Scottish Government on this matter.

“The safety of our firefighters and communities is of paramount importance.

“We have robust procedures in place in relation to firefighting operations within high-rise buildings.

“And we will be supporting the local authority with drop-in sessions to reassure residents of Swan and Memorial Courts with fire safety advice.”

More from Fife

Morgan Academy in Dundee, one of the schools affected by next week's strikes
Tayside and Fife school closures explained
Carly Kilpatrick from Inverkeithing.
Devastated Fife family pay tribute to 'loving' pupil and keen footballer after death aged…
Installation of Cameron Bridge as part of the Levenmouth Rail link has been completed.
Pictures reveal progress at new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife as footbridge installed
Stephen Lyon.
Fife man on Register for sexually assaulting woman in front of husband at bus…
John Blake leaving court to start his sentence for the murder of Sean Stark outside his Lochgelly home.
Fife killer John Blake gets more jail time after repeated SIM card offences at…
Post Thumbnail
Your weekend: Your Courier
Campaigners held a picnic protest over the closure of Doubledykes crossing last year.
Fife Council rules out independent legal advice on Doubledykes Crossing as 'waste of time…
All Fife schools set to close during strikes next week.
All Fife schools set to close during strikes next week
inverkeithing pupil
Inverkeithing schoolgirl who died suddenly named locally
Boys charged for throwing items from a flyover in Fife
Four boys charged after items thrown from M90 flyover in Fife

Conversation