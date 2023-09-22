Tayside and Fife school closures explained

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside and Fife school closures explained

We look at what happens next after two of the three unions involved in a pay dispute voted to suspend strike action.

Morgan Academy in Dundee, one of the schools affected by next week's strikes
Morgan Academy in Dundee, one of the schools affected by next week's strikes.
By Lindsey Hamilton & Bryan Copland

Thousands of pupils across Tayside and Fife are set for disruption next week after it was confirmed widespread school closures will go ahead.

Unions previously announced plans to hold strikes involving non-teaching staff between September 26 and 28, in a dispute over pay.

Last-ditch talks have since led to two unions, Unite and GMB, suspending industrial action.

But Unison is still going ahead with its walkout.

We explain what that means for pupils and parents across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife.

What do unions want from councils?

Unions have been calling for council umbrella body Cosla to offer what they deem to be a fair pay rise for members, particularly those on the lowest wages.

Those members include school support staff, such as catering and janitors, along with nursery workers like early years educators.

Teachers are not involved.

A series of offers have already been rejected, but Cosla made another offer on Thursday, in an attempt to avert next week’s strikes.

Unison flag.
Unison has rejected the pay offer. Image: PA

The offer, which reportedly includes an extra £80 million, would give workers on the living wage an uplift of about £2,000 – nearly 10% – this year.

Both Unite and GMB say the offer represents a significant improvement on what has been on the table previously and have suspended industrial action, pending a vote by workers.

But Unison says the offer, which it has not yet put to a members’ vote, is “too little, too late” and say it “remains a long way from what is needed”.

Are schools still closing in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife?

Despite the suspension of strike action by two of the three unions, councils across Tayside and Fife say they expect school closures to go ahead.

This is what it means for each area:

The councils say they will make announcements if these plans change before Tuesday.

Are more school strikes planned in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife?

Although Unite and GMB have suspended strike action, the decision on whether to accept the latest pay offer ultimately lies with members of both unions.

If they reject the offer, it will mean further talks are needed – raising the prospect of further strikes if a deal cannot be reached.

Should the deal be accepted, it would mean an end to the threat of strikes from members of Unite and GMB for this year.

Future disruption could also depend on what Unison does next, with the union still making several demands of Cosla on behalf of its members.

Conversation