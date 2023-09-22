Building industry manager from Arbroath guilty of historical abuse

A building industry project manager from Arbroath has been convicted of sexually abusing a young girl more than 30 years ago.

A court heard William Hamilton made his victim “feel special” before molesting her over a six-year period.

Hamilton, 57, of Seaview Avenue, in the Angus town, could now be jailed after a jury found him guilty of lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour.

The abuse happened at a house in Hamilton, Lanarkshire, between May 1987 and May 1993.

The girl was aged between six and 11 years old.

Hamilton and his victim both lived in the town at the time and he was friendly with her family.

Lasting effect on victim

The girl told Hamilton Sheriff Court she liked the accused, who “made me feel special”.

She described how the abuse happened on a regular basis and Hamilton warned her “if anyone found out about this I would be in serious trouble”.

On one occasion, when the girl was aged about nine, her mother found her upstairs with Hamilton, who was wearing only boxer shorts and socks.

She asked if anything had happened but the girl said no.

The victim said the abuse ended when she left primary school and moved away from the area.

She has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and found it difficult to hold down relationships.

It was not until 2019 that she told her mother about the abuse.

Nine months later she found the courage to go to the police.

‘Groomed and bused’

Hamilton, whose wife gave evidence on his behalf, denied any of the abuse had happened.

However, prosecutor Vish Kathuria said there was no reason for the victim to tell lies in front of a court full of strangers after such a long passage of time.

Mr Kathuria said Hamilton had “taken a liking to her, groomed and abused her”.

After the jury’s guilty verdict, Sheriff Ray Small deferred sentence until November for background reports and a risk assessment.

Hamilton was allowed to remain on bail.

