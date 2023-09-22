Building industry manager from Arbroath guilty of historical abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Building industry manager from Arbroath guilty of historical abuse

William Hamilton was convicted by a jury of abuse dating back more than three decades.

By Michael McQuaid
William Hamilton.
William Hamilton.

A building industry project manager from Arbroath has been convicted of sexually abusing a young girl more than 30 years ago.

A court heard William Hamilton made his victim “feel special” before molesting her over a six-year period.

Hamilton, 57, of Seaview Avenue, in the Angus town, could now be jailed after a jury found him guilty of lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour.

The abuse happened at a house in Hamilton, Lanarkshire, between May 1987 and May 1993.

The girl was aged between six and 11 years old.

Hamilton and his victim both lived in the town at the time and he was friendly with her family.

Lasting effect on victim

The girl told Hamilton Sheriff Court she liked the accused, who “made me feel special”.

She described how the abuse happened on a regular basis and Hamilton warned her “if anyone found out about this I would be in serious trouble”.

On one occasion, when the girl was aged about nine, her mother found her upstairs with Hamilton, who was wearing only boxer shorts and socks.

She asked if anything had happened but the girl said no.

Hamilton Sheriff Court
The Arbroath man was found guilty at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

The victim said the abuse ended when she left primary school and moved away from the area.

She has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and found it difficult to hold down relationships.

It was not until 2019 that she told her mother about the abuse.

Nine months later she found the courage to go to the police.

‘Groomed and bused’

Hamilton, whose wife gave evidence on his behalf, denied any of the abuse had happened.

However, prosecutor Vish Kathuria said there was no reason for the victim to tell lies in front of a court full of strangers after such a long passage of time.

Mr Kathuria said Hamilton had “taken a liking to her, groomed and abused her”.

After the jury’s guilty verdict, Sheriff Ray Small deferred sentence until November for background reports and a risk assessment.

Hamilton was allowed to remain on bail.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Godden abused staff and smashed a fridge display in AJ's takeaway in Cowdenbeath. Image: Google.
Fife man jailed after Cowdenbeath chip shop racist rant
Stephen Lyon.
Fife man on Register for sexually assaulting woman in front of husband at bus…
John Blake leaving court to start his sentence for the murder of Sean Stark outside his Lochgelly home.
Fife killer John Blake gets more jail time after repeated SIM card offences at…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — All about the bass and hitting 120
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Fife councillor in court accused of engaging in sexual activity with child
Martin Sharp must register as a sex offender for five years.
Government worker who sexually assaulted sleeping woman in Fife placed on Sex Offenders Register
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Prison officer assault Picture shows; James Ellis. Perth Prison. Supplied by DCT Media/Facebook Date; 20/09/2023
Fife inmate tells sheriff 'that's made my year' after being spared jail for Perth…
Gregor Dougal was found guilty of all charges and will be sentenced later.
Head teacher guilty of abusing boys at residential schools
Francis Dodson presented various documents to support his request.
International security expert from Fife begs sheriff for absolute discharge after domestic abuse conviction
Walter 'Wattie' Milne. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee businessman's single punch broke victim's jaw in Broughty Ferry pub