Dog found tethered to tree and ‘abandoned’ in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Dog found tethered to tree and ‘abandoned’ in Angus

Residents raised the alarm after finding the cocker spaniel at Edzell Muir.

By Ben MacDonald

A dog has been rescued by an animal welfare charity after being left tethered to a tree and apparently abandoned in Angus.

Residents raised the alarm after finding the cocker spaniel at Edzell Muir.

The dog was found hiding underneath a dumped trampoline in wet weather.

A video was shared on a community Facebook page, saying: “The small brown spaniel dog was discovered tethered by a chain in distressing circumstances in heavy rain, without food, under some abandoned debris at Edzell earlier this week.

“Villagers spotted the dog but were unable to find who might own it.

Concerns for welfare of dog at Edzell Muir

“They provided food as it was hungry, alerted police, who were unable to help, and alerted Angus Council (which is) responsible for the land but it was out of office hours and the council offices were shut.

“The villagers then called the SSPCA which is understood to have taken the dog into care.”

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “A local resident contacted ourselves and the SSPCA with concerns for the welfare of a cocker spaniel dog tethered to a tree and apparently abandoned at Edzell Muir.

“Our dog warden also contacted local SSPCA, who have responsibility for abandoned dogs, and an SSPCA inspector attended to collect the dog.”

The Scottish SPCA says it cannot comment as it is an ongoing matter.

More from Angus & The Mearns

William Hamilton.
Building industry manager from Arbroath guilty of historical abuse
Morgan Academy in Dundee, one of the schools affected by next week's strikes
Tayside and Fife school closures explained
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain.
Parts of Perthshire and Angus warned to expect heavy rain
Arbirlot, Angus.
Body of man found near Arbroath in missing person search
Post Thumbnail
Your weekend: Your Courier
MCRG chairwoman Jean Lee toasts the start of work on site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Site works signal £2m Monifieth hub dream turning to reality
The Meridian Street warehouse sits on the edge of Montrose port.
Montrose firm appeal refusal of listed harbour shed demolition to make way for £1m…
Fraser Wilson was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Angus submariner banned from child contact for sexual offending
Iain Brough and Nicola Barbour of Angus Alive, Forfar GP Dr Nico Grunenberg, Sally Wilson, AHSCP and Colin McMIllan of Angus Voice at the launch. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Mother Nature's best medicine on year-round prescription in new Angus initiative
Angus Council kerbside collection changes will be introduced next year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus waste bins WON'T be collected if they contain too much recycling in council…
25

Conversation