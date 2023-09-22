Dog found tethered to tree and ‘abandoned’ in Angus

A dog has been rescued by an animal welfare charity after being left tethered to a tree and apparently abandoned in Angus.

Residents raised the alarm after finding the cocker spaniel at Edzell Muir.

The dog was found hiding underneath a dumped trampoline in wet weather.

A video was shared on a community Facebook page, saying: “The small brown spaniel dog was discovered tethered by a chain in distressing circumstances in heavy rain, without food, under some abandoned debris at Edzell earlier this week.

“Villagers spotted the dog but were unable to find who might own it.

Concerns for welfare of dog at Edzell Muir

“They provided food as it was hungry, alerted police, who were unable to help, and alerted Angus Council (which is) responsible for the land but it was out of office hours and the council offices were shut.

“The villagers then called the SSPCA which is understood to have taken the dog into care.”

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “A local resident contacted ourselves and the SSPCA with concerns for the welfare of a cocker spaniel dog tethered to a tree and apparently abandoned at Edzell Muir.

“Our dog warden also contacted local SSPCA, who have responsibility for abandoned dogs, and an SSPCA inspector attended to collect the dog.”

The Scottish SPCA says it cannot comment as it is an ongoing matter.