Dunfermline Athletic skipper Kyle Benedictus set to discover extent of latest injury in ‘ridiculous’ campaign

The defender sustained a broken foot earlier this season and suffered a second thigh injury on December 30.

By Iain Collin
Kyle Benedictus takes to the field for Dunfermline against Dundee United earlier this season. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus is keeping his fingers crossed for good news as he prepares to undergo a scan on his injured thigh on Tuesday.

The defender is currently enduring his third spell out of action after two aborted comebacks already in a nightmare campaign.

After breaking a bone in his foot in September, the former Dundee stopper picked up a thigh problem when he returned against old club Raith Rovers in October.

Having been treated with caution on his recovery from that injury, the 32-year-old then suffered a similar strain on his second comeback of the season on December 30 against Ayr United.

Dunfermline Athletic skipper Kyle Benedictus is challenged by two Ayr United players in the 2-2 draw on December 30. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline Athletic skipper Kyle Benedictus was injured making his latest comeback against Ayr United. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

He managed to see out the 90 minutes after coming on in the 69th minute, but required instant treatment at the full-time whistle.

The Pars captain has since missed the New Year Fife derby and Friday’s 2-1 defeat to Queen’s Park as the East End Park outfit awaited a scan date.

And Benedictus will finally discover his fate following a trip to Edinburgh on Tuesday.

With an ever-growing injury list, Dunfermline boss James McPake could do with some good news on the talismanic centre-half, who has played only just over an hour of football in the last four months.

He said: “I’m booked in for a scan on Tuesday, which was the quickest appointment the club could get because of the New Year break.

‘It doesn’t feel as bad’

“At the time, I obviously felt something, but just now it doesn’t feel as bad.

“I’m hoping that’s what shows up in the scan and it’s nothing too serious. And then I can just get back running as quickly as possible.

“It’s the same thigh as the last injury but it feels higher up, so I think it’s in a new area.

“But I won’t know anything until I get the results back. So, I’m hoping I get them back the same day and we can plan ahead with the medical team.

“Hopefully it’s good news, and not more bad news, and then we can take it from there.”

Dunfermline Athletic defender Kyle Benedictus writhes on the turf in agony after breaking a bone in his foot in the match against Inverness Caley Thistle on September 2. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline Athletic defender Kyle Benedictus broke a bone in his foot playing against Inverness Caley Thistle in September. Image: SNS.

Benedictus’ absences have been just part of a litany of injuries Dunfermline have had to deal with this season.

Already ruled out of the encounter with Queen’s Park were Ewan Otoo, Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Matty Todd, Lewis McCann, Rhys Breen, Sam Fisher and Andrew Tod, whilst Aaron Comrie and Alex Jakubiak both limped off.

Benedictus, who signed a contract extension in October, said: “I’ve never been involved in anything like this in my career, with the number of injuries we’ve had. It’s ridiculous what’s going on.

“After the Queen’s Park game we counted 13 boys who were injured or struggling.

‘DAFC need positive mindset’

“And, obviously, on a personal level, it’s been really frustrating. From playing every minute last season, apart from one game, to this.

“I played the first month and then broke my foot and then came back from that and tore my thigh – and now I’m going for this scan.

“It’s been really stop-start, but I just need to keep a positive mindset.

“As a team, we just need to stick together, whoever’s available. We need to get back to winning ways against Airdrie and I’m sure the boys will put on a performance.”

