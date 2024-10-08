Ross Matthews: Testimonial against Hearts just reward for Raith Rovers stalwart says boss Neill Collins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Matthews: Testimonial against Hearts just reward for Raith Rovers stalwart says boss Neill Collins

The midfielder will be honoured with the benefit match at Stark's Park on Wednesday.

Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews
Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Neill Collins believes being awarded a testimonial at Raith Rovers tells its own story about Ross Matthews – as a player and a person.

Matthews will be honoured on Wednesday night with a game against his boyhood heroes, Hearts.

The midfielder was on the books of the Tynecastle side as a youngster before suffering the bitter disappointment of being released aged 16.

Twelve years on, the 28-year-old could make his 300th competitive appearance for Raith this season and is as reliable a presence as ever for the Rovers first-team.

Ross Matthews in action with Raith Rovers.
Ross Matthews in action with Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“I think, first of all, consistency is the most underrated quality that anyone can have,” Collins told Courier Sport when asked about this week’s testimonial.

“Being somewhere for more than ten years tells you a lot about Ross as a person and as a player.

“It’s great that he’s getting recognised because it’s something that’s very hard to do in this day and age – to complete ten years in the first-team at a club.

“So I really hope everyone gets out and shows their appreciation.”

Collins has only worked with Matthews for the last month, but has been hugely impressed.

‘Really fortunate’

Wearing the captain’s armband in the absence of Scott Brown, Matthews proved his versatility by playing centre-half in Collins’ first game in charge, against Ayr United in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

He has since been restored to his more familiar beat at the heart of the team and has proven to Collins the reasons behind his longevity.

“I’ve been really fortunate in my time that in the first game at Ayr I played him, what you can think is, out of position,” added Collins.

“You always need players like that in your squad.

“And that’s one of the reasons players like Ross stay at clubs for all these years.

Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews raises two clenched fists and shouts.
Ross Matthews was heavily involved as Raith pushed for promotion last season. Image: SNS.

“Sometimes people look at that versatility as a negative. But I think it’s a huge positive, to have the mentality to be able to just do whatever role is asked.

“We’re very fortunate to have Ross at the club.”

With no game scheduled this weekend due to the international break, and having been knocked out of the Challenge Cup, Raith would have sought an outing to fill the void had Matthews’ testimonial not been arranged.

It will give Collins an opportunity to give more game-time to those returning from injury, such as Scott Brown and Callum Fordyce, or those, like Callum Smith and Josh Mullin, who have found themselves out of the starting line-up of late.

“I think you’ll see a strong side, in terms of looking at people who need to play minutes,” said Collins, with recent signing Fankaty Dabo also expected to feature heavily.

