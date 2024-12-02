Pictures as 1,000 fans watch Dundee North End exit Scottish Cup on historic day for Dokens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures as 1,000 fans watch Dundee North End exit Scottish Cup on historic day for Dokens

'We did ourselves proud,' said co-manager Lewis Toshney.

Dundee North End fans with the club mascot during Scottish Cup clash. Image: Mark Scales/SNS Group
Dundee North End fans with the club mascot during Scottish Cup clash. Image: Mark Scales/SNS Group
By Courier Sport

They may have built part of their ground with reclaimed barriers from the Tay Road Bridge – but it was far from one-way traffic as Dundee North End narrowly exited the Scottish Cup at the hands of Airdrieonians.

The Dokens battled and scrapped for every loose ball and came close to forcing extra-time as an early Lewis McGregor effort sent Airdrieonians into to Monday’s fourth round draw.

And with almost 1,000 packing into North End Park, they picked up a bumper pay cheque.

Dundee North End pride

“We did ourselves proud,” said Lewis Toshney, the former Dundee United and Raith Rovers ace who co-manages North End with ex-Scotland international Kevin McNaughton.

“I was speaking to the Airdrie manager Rhys McCabe before the game and said this was like a cup final for us.

“We had a big crowd in, there was a lot of excitement in the build-up and our players were pumped up for it.

“You’ve got to remember we’re a junior side and are four divisions below Airdrie but it didn’t look like that at all.

“To a man, we were excellent and the players can go home tonight and feel proud of how they’ve represented this club.

“To see so many people here was special too. I hope we’ve given some of them a taste of what this club is like and we see them back again next week.

“Ultimately, though, we’re out. We switched off for a split second and a moment of magic put them through.”

Photographer Mark Scales was there to capture the action on a historic day for Dundee North End.

Fans gather at North End Park in Dundee. Image: Mark Scales/SNS Group
Family day out in City of Discovery. Image: Mark Scales/SNS
Nearly 1,000 fans watched the Scottish Cup clash. Image: Mark Scales/SNS
Dundee North End co-managers Kevin McNaughton (left) and Lewis Toshney (right). Image: Mark Scales/SNS
Supporters gather to watch cup clash. Image: Mark Scales/SNS
Dundee North End goalkeeper Grant Adam and daughter Orla. Image: Mark Scales/SNS
Airdrie celebrate taking the lead against Dundee North End. Image: Mark Scales/SNS
Airdrie fans display THAT Donald Trump banner. Image: Mark Scales/SNS
Dundee North End supporters with club mascot ahead of the game. Image: Mark Scales/SNS
Fans pack into North End Park. Image: Mark Scales/SNS
Crowd were left disappointed as North End lost 1-0. Image: Mark Scales/SNS
Scottish Cup clash was biggest game in Dundee North End’s history. Image: Mark Scales/SNS
Airdrie fans at the match. Image: Mark Scales/SNS
Dundee North End co-manager Kevin McNaughton. Image: Mark Scales/SNS

