Pictures as 1,000 fans watch Dundee North End exit Scottish Cup on historic day for Dokens

They may have built part of their ground with reclaimed barriers from the Tay Road Bridge – but it was far from one-way traffic as Dundee North End narrowly exited the Scottish Cup at the hands of Airdrieonians.

The Dokens battled and scrapped for every loose ball and came close to forcing extra-time as an early Lewis McGregor effort sent Airdrieonians into to Monday’s fourth round draw.

And with almost 1,000 packing into North End Park, they picked up a bumper pay cheque.

Dundee North End pride

“We did ourselves proud,” said Lewis Toshney, the former Dundee United and Raith Rovers ace who co-manages North End with ex-Scotland international Kevin McNaughton.

“I was speaking to the Airdrie manager Rhys McCabe before the game and said this was like a cup final for us.

“We had a big crowd in, there was a lot of excitement in the build-up and our players were pumped up for it.

“You’ve got to remember we’re a junior side and are four divisions below Airdrie but it didn’t look like that at all.

“To a man, we were excellent and the players can go home tonight and feel proud of how they’ve represented this club.

“To see so many people here was special too. I hope we’ve given some of them a taste of what this club is like and we see them back again next week.

“Ultimately, though, we’re out. We switched off for a split second and a moment of magic put them through.”

Photographer Mark Scales was there to capture the action on a historic day for Dundee North End.