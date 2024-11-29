Kevin McNaughton says Dundee North End will ‘surprise’ people in historic Scottish Cup clash with Airdrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin McNaughton says Dundee North End will ‘surprise’ people in historic Scottish Cup clash with Airdrie

McNaughton is joint manager of the Dokens alongside Lewis Toshney.

Dundee North End co-manager Kevin McNaughton holds the Scottish Cup. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Kevin McNaughton reached the Premier League at the pinnacle of his playing career.

Now, as co-manager of Dundee North End, the former Scotland international is helping his club to scale new heights of their own.

Ex-Aberdeen and Cardiff City star McNaughton teamed up with former Dundee and United defender Lewis Toshney to take joint charge at North End Park in October 2022.

Since then, the City of Discovery-born pair have led the Dokens to the Quest Engineering Cup in 2023, followed by last season’s Midlands League title.

The club has long-term plans to move beyond the junior game into the professional ranks.

But for now, Sunday’s historic third round Scottish Cup tie against Airdrie has captured the imaginations of everyone connected with North End.

Kevin McNaughton directs a training session with Dundee North End. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

McNaughton fits his managerial responsibilities around studying to become a healthcare professional.

Marathon shifts at Ninewells Hospital are par for the course.

However, despite spare time being at a premium, the 42-year-old is relishing the challenge.

“I was college Monday, had an essay due Tuesday, a 12-hour shift Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. I don’t really get a break,” he explained.

“I’m a trainee assistant practitioner so I’m back at college. I’m a step down from a nurse.

“I’m in the acute frailty ward in Ninewells which is for the elderly. I do admissions which is quite fast paced and do a lot of testing on elderly patients.

“It’s a long way from football but I enjoy it. It takes its toll, especially these 12 hour shifts, but I enjoy working in the hospital.”

Last season’s title win secured North End’s place in the Cup and wins over Tayport, Tranent and Inverurie Locos earned them Sunday’s visit from Championship battlers Airdrie.

McNaughton’s co-manager Lewis Toshney poses with the Scottish Cup. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

A bumper crowd will pack into North End Park for the lunchtime kick-off and, despite the four-division gap between the teams, McNaughton believes his side’s footballing approach – and strong home record – means they are capable of springing a surprise.

He said: “Just being involved in the competition is great for us. The guys have taken it proper seriously.

“Our main goal for the season is to try and win the league. This is that wee bit more special, with the prestige that goes with it.

“We’re playing at home as well. We had Tranent up, who are a very good junior team and we managed to get a really good result against them.

“We try and do things the right way. We play some decent football.

“I know Airdrie are the same. I’ve watched quite a lot of their games. They do actually play a half decent brand of football.

“They’ve struggled at both ends of the park really from what I’ve seen.

“We’ll go about the job the same way we’ve been going about it all season. We do try to play from the back and things like that.

“If you watch the game you’ll be surprised at how we go about things.”

McNaughton instructs players. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

McNaughton and Toshney’s links with Dundee ‘big two’ have helped them bring in the odd young player on loan and scoop up the cream of their released talent.

A priceless blend of youth and experience in the squad has helped the duo set high standards.

Come Sunday, the chance to measure themselves against Championship opposition will be a big motivator for North End.

McNaughton said: “Every season we’re just trying to make the club a wee bit better.

“Obviously things like the Scottish Cup, it’s a good showcase for us to see where we’re actually getting.

“This is where they step up. We’ve had a few friendlies against Forfar and Brechin and we’ve competed.

“I’m just hoping the boys turn up because they are capable of things.

“I’ve obviously played at a higher level – and there’s a few of them that could step up to seniors but it probably just doesn’t suit their lifestyle.

“It’s exciting. It feels like forever since the draw came up so I’m glad it’s here now.”

Conversation