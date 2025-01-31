Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon talks coaching hopes and ‘preparing’ for future

Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon has revealed his long-term coaching ambitions – and how it has helped him see football in a different light.

The former Hibernian stalwart turned 35 earlier this month and, with two more seasons on his deal in Kirkcaldy, reckons ‘it’s time to start preparing’ for life beyond his playing career.

But that is something that has been long in his mind, with his first steps into coaching taken with his old boys’ club when only 24.

With a Scottish FA B Licence on his CV at just 27 and now an A Licence behind him – as well as a degree from Napier University in Business and Enterprise in Sport – Hanlon has proven his dedication to achieve off the pitch whilst playing on it.

“I was quite young when I first started thinking about coaching,” he told Courier Sport.

“But you never know until you’re actually doing it, and you’re week-to-week, whether you’re enjoying it.

“But I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve enjoyed doing the SFA licences as well. So I just try to prepare as much as possible.

“I’m up to my A Licence, that’s done, so there’s only the Pro Licence to go. So, I’m fully ready to go in terms of qualifications.

Hanlon: ‘It’s time to start preparing’

“And I’ve done a business degree as well, which covered a lot of business and sport, and leadership and all sorts of things that can be related to the coaching and the management side of it as well.

“I do a bit of coaching on a Thursday night with Hutchison Vale’s U/20s and I did a bit in Hibs’ academy last season as well.

“It’s just all trying to keep the coaching going and preparing, because obviously I’m 35 now, so it’s time to start preparing.”

Currently getting ready for a crunch Fife derby against Dunfermline this weekend, Hanlon has had the opportunity to see different coaching styles in his short time with Raith.

Having worked under Ian Murray, Neill Collins, John Potter and now Barry Robson, there has been plenty of scope for learning from those currently at the sharp end of the job.

“Sometimes I’ve found myself, as I’ve got older, just putting myself in the manager’s position more often, and thinking about how they’re dealing with certain situations, on and off the pitch,” he added.

“And also maybe thinking how would I deal with that?

“All just with a view to the future and hopefully trying to stay in the game in some sort of capacity.

“Now, you can see the why behind everything. I think it helps you understand a bit more as well.”