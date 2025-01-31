Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon talks coaching hopes and ‘preparing’ for future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon talks coaching hopes and ‘preparing’ for future

The ex-Hibernian stalwart has been making plans to stay in the game when he does hang up his boots.

Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon.
Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon has long-term ambitions to become a coach. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers defender Paul Hanlon has revealed his long-term coaching ambitions – and how it has helped him see football in a different light.

The former Hibernian stalwart turned 35 earlier this month and, with two more seasons on his deal in Kirkcaldy, reckons ‘it’s time to start preparing’ for life beyond his playing career.

But that is something that has been long in his mind, with his first steps into coaching taken with his old boys’ club when only 24.

With a Scottish FA B Licence on his CV at just 27 and now an A Licence behind him – as well as a degree from Napier University in Business and Enterprise in Sport – Hanlon has proven his dedication to achieve off the pitch whilst playing on it.

Paul Hanlon joined Raith Rovers on a three-year deal last summer. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

“I was quite young when I first started thinking about coaching,” he told Courier Sport.

“But you never know until you’re actually doing it, and you’re week-to-week, whether you’re enjoying it.

“But I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve enjoyed doing the SFA licences as well. So I just try to prepare as much as possible.

“I’m up to my A Licence, that’s done, so there’s only the Pro Licence to go. So, I’m fully ready to go in terms of qualifications.

Hanlon: ‘It’s time to start preparing’

“And I’ve done a business degree as well, which covered a lot of business and sport, and leadership and all sorts of things that can be related to the coaching and the management side of it as well.

“I do a bit of coaching on a Thursday night with Hutchison Vale’s U/20s and I did a bit in Hibs’ academy last season as well.

“It’s just all trying to keep the coaching going and preparing, because obviously I’m 35 now, so it’s time to start preparing.”

Currently getting ready for a crunch Fife derby against Dunfermline this weekend, Hanlon has had the opportunity to see different coaching styles in his short time with Raith.

Hibs pair Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon give the thumbs up to the camera.
Paul Hanlon (right) joined his former Hibs team-mate Lewis Stevenson at Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Having worked under Ian Murray, Neill Collins, John Potter and now Barry Robson, there has been plenty of scope for learning from those currently at the sharp end of the job.

“Sometimes I’ve found myself, as I’ve got older, just putting myself in the manager’s position more often, and thinking about how they’re dealing with certain situations, on and off the pitch,” he added.

“And also maybe thinking how would I deal with that?

“All just with a view to the future and hopefully trying to stay in the game in some sort of capacity.

“Now, you can see the why behind everything. I think it helps you understand a bit more as well.”

