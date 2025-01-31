‘Feral’ Dundee knife attacker jailed for Hilltown slashing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

‘Feral’ Dundee knife attacker jailed for Hilltown slashing

A sheriff ruled that Michael Hamilton, 31, is so dangerous that only a significant jail term and a lengthy supervision period would adequately protect the public.

By Ciaran Shanks
Mikey Hamilton
Mikey Hamilton. Image: Facebook

A “feral” knife attacker who slashed a man in Dundee, leaving him permanently disfigured, has been jailed for more than four years as part of an extended sentence.

A sheriff ruled that Michael Hamilton, 31, is so dangerous that only a significant jail term and a lengthy supervision period would adequately protect the public at large.

Dundee Sheriff Court earlier heard how Hamilton left David Blackwood requiring 17 stitches after being attacked with a blade in the Hilltown area.

Hamilton has previous convictions for serious assault and targeted Mr Blackwood after becoming involved in a dispute he knew nothing about.

Scarred for life

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “The accused grabbed the complainer and slashed him to the right cheek with a blade.

“He felt the air pass through the wound on his cheek.”

Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Sheriff Court

She said the weapon was “similar to a razor and around six inches in length.”

The fiscal depute added: “The complainer ran to the Family Shopper while bleeding heavily and an ambulance was called to assist.”

Mr Blackwood received 17 stitches to the right side of the mouth leading to the right cheek and his bottom lip, resulting in permanent scarring.

The following day, ex-scaffolder Hamilton was in Bonnethill Court when he threatened a man to hand over his mobile phone and pin number.

The crook later sold the iPhone 12 for around £45.

Perth prisoner Hamilton previously pled guilty to committing the offences on February 9 and February 10 2024.

‘Spontaneous madness’

“Things really reached the depths around the time of these offences,” solicitor Theo Finlay said at an earlier hearing.

“(Hamilton) was homeless, living an almost feral lifestyle staying in people’s flats or, alternatively, sleeping rough.

“CCTV shows some of the events with a close-up of an individual who is particularly ragged, strung-out and very unkempt.

“There was nothing planned in any of this, it was really just spontaneous madness.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael had deferred sentence for the preparation of a social work report which would assess Hamilton’s suitability for a supervised release order.

However, the sheriff went one step further and imposed an extended sentence.

This is comprised of a total period in custody of 51 months combined with 30 months of supervision following his release from prison.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Dundee

Breaking news
Major disruption to Dundee and Fife trains due to broken rail
Dundee Sheriff Court
Tooled-up Dundee dad lunged at cops with knife and screwdriver after two-day drug binge
Ocean Color Scene will headline the gig at Slessor Gardens in Dundee
Ocean Colour Scene and The Fratellis to play new Dundee Waterfront music festival
Dundee University principal Shane O'Neill
EXCLUSIVE: New Dundee University principal breaks silence on crisis facing historic institution – and…
22
Rebecca with her daughter Neyler. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee mum left without power in mouldy council flat after flood
Dundee taxi driver Andy Sturrock.
Dundee cabbie, 47, 'too scared to work weekend nights' after attacks and abuse
A previous strike at the university. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee University staff back strike action
5
Eddy Cheeee releases Dundee tour video
YouTuber praised for video showing off 'beautiful' side of Dundee
Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Dundee developer loses appeal to expand Broughty Ferry housing scheme
10
Kyle McLachlan. Image: DCT Media
Death-crash motorist who killed Dundee postal worker asks for driving ban to be lifted