‘Feral’ Dundee knife attacker jailed for Hilltown slashing

A “feral” knife attacker who slashed a man in Dundee, leaving him permanently disfigured, has been jailed for more than four years as part of an extended sentence.

A sheriff ruled that Michael Hamilton, 31, is so dangerous that only a significant jail term and a lengthy supervision period would adequately protect the public at large.

Dundee Sheriff Court earlier heard how Hamilton left David Blackwood requiring 17 stitches after being attacked with a blade in the Hilltown area.

Hamilton has previous convictions for serious assault and targeted Mr Blackwood after becoming involved in a dispute he knew nothing about.

Scarred for life

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “The accused grabbed the complainer and slashed him to the right cheek with a blade.

“He felt the air pass through the wound on his cheek.”

She said the weapon was “similar to a razor and around six inches in length.”

The fiscal depute added: “The complainer ran to the Family Shopper while bleeding heavily and an ambulance was called to assist.”

Mr Blackwood received 17 stitches to the right side of the mouth leading to the right cheek and his bottom lip, resulting in permanent scarring.

The following day, ex-scaffolder Hamilton was in Bonnethill Court when he threatened a man to hand over his mobile phone and pin number.

The crook later sold the iPhone 12 for around £45.

Perth prisoner Hamilton previously pled guilty to committing the offences on February 9 and February 10 2024.

‘Spontaneous madness’

“Things really reached the depths around the time of these offences,” solicitor Theo Finlay said at an earlier hearing.

“(Hamilton) was homeless, living an almost feral lifestyle staying in people’s flats or, alternatively, sleeping rough.

“CCTV shows some of the events with a close-up of an individual who is particularly ragged, strung-out and very unkempt.

“There was nothing planned in any of this, it was really just spontaneous madness.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael had deferred sentence for the preparation of a social work report which would assess Hamilton’s suitability for a supervised release order.

However, the sheriff went one step further and imposed an extended sentence.

This is comprised of a total period in custody of 51 months combined with 30 months of supervision following his release from prison.

