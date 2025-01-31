Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan: How much compensation could Dundee get if stars leave this summer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan: How much compensation could Dundee get if stars leave this summer?

The two Scotland U/21 stars are out of contract this summer and can speak to other clubs.

Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron
Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron are among 8 players to be offered new contracts. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee have four academy products with contracts expiring this summer.

One – Fin Robertson – has agreed terms on a new deal but is yet to sign the actual paper, while three others – Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan and Harry Sharp – are still considering their options.

Because three of them are under the age of 23, Dundee will be due compensation if they choose to leave for another club at the end of their contracts.

Sharp, being 24 by the time his contract expires, will be able to leave on a free transfer.

The value of compensation due is a tricky thing to calculate. But Courier Sport is going to give it a go anyway.

To begin with, there are different processes for a transfer between Scottish clubs and a move to a different league.

We’ll start with Scotland.

The Scottish compensation system

It’s a complicated way to do a transfer, to put it lightly.

If the ‘selling’ club and the ‘buying’ club can come to an agreement on a fee then happy days, handshakes all round and, despite losing a valuable asset, the ‘selling’ club at least bring in some cash.

Lyall Cameron notched his eighth goal of the season. Image: Mark Scates/ SNS
Lyall Cameron is drawing interest from elsewhere – but Dundee would be due compensation if he leaves at the end of his contract. Image: Mark Scates/ SNS

Often, though, an independent tribunal is required to sort out the wrangling.

The ‘selling’ club will always look for as high a fee as they can justify, while the ‘buying’ club will fight tooth and nail to chip away at that number to get the best value possible for them.

It is the job of the tribunal – made up of different people each time – to cut through the arguments and land on an appropriate fee for the player.

Both Rangers and Aberdeen have been credited with interest in Lyall Cameron’s services. Last summer the Gers signed Dons academy graduate Connor Barron in similar circumstances.

Connor Barron
Connor Barron left Aberdeen for Rangers last summer with the Dons awarded compensation. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

The tribunal decision on the compensation fee was only made at the turn of the year – six months after Barron moved to Ibrox – which shows how long such a process can take.

The decision said Aberdeen were to receive £639,920 plus possible add-ons of £250,000 and a sell-on percentage included.

How are fees calculated?

This requires drilling down into the fine details of the player’s time at the club.

Costs are calculated for each day the footballer was registered at the club since the age of 12.

So, the question becomes how much did it cost the club to employ coaches, physios, doctors, to use training facilities, to feed players, provide kit, transport and any other aspect of coaching young players that brings cost to a club.

Everything is added up.

Josh Mulligan celebrates
Josh Mulligan is out-of-contract this summer. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

These costs increase with the age of a player – coaching a 12-year-old costs far less than a player in a first-team environment.

So the length of time the player spends at a club is important.

Lyall Cameron was part of Dundee United’s academy before joining Dundee in 2017, aged 14 going on 15.

Josh Mulligan and Fin Robertson have been at the club since they were pre-teens, so their compensation calculation goes back further to 12 years old.

All three have also been capped up to U/21 level with Scotland, which adds to things.

Mulligan earned the most U/21 caps of the trio with 16 – a Dundee record – compared to Cameron’s 12 and Robertson’s single cap.

Josh Mulligan takes on Belgium. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Josh Mulligan takes on Belgium for Scotland U/21s. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Also taken into account is the training category of the two clubs involved. Dundee are classed in training category two, as are the rest of the Scottish Premiership.

If a player moved from Dens to a club in training category one then the Dee would be due a higher compensation fee.

Unfortunately, due to the subjective nature of the Scottish system, we can’t estimate what a move between Scottish clubs might cost in compensation.

Each deal is done on a case-by-case basis, but the Connor Barron, Aberdeen-to-Rangers deal does offer a rough guide to what is possible.

How much for an international transfer?

Though we can’t calculate what a move within these borders might cost, we can have a bash at an international transfer.

That’s because FIFA handily provide an online calculator to do just that.

It must be stressed that this is an estimate using information that is in the public domain and is not necessarily exactly what any potential deal will amount to.

And it is often a lower fee than would be received if the player in question joined a fellow Scottish club.

Fin Robertson excelled at left wing-back. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Manager Tony Docherty revealed Fin Robertson has agreed to extend his Dundee contract. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

Plugging data we have into FIFA’s calculator, we can see Josh Mulligan and Fin Robertson’s compensation figures would be the same – they are exactly the same age and were registered at the same time.

If they were to leave Dundee at the end of their contracts to join a category one club, the training compensation fee would be 571,370 euros (£478,248).

Category one clubs include elite clubs. Handily in England we can see who is a category one club by looking at the Premier League 2 competition (the English top flight’s U/21 division) – any club competing there must be category one.

So we have Premier League giants like Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool etc. Plus Championship outfits like Sunderland, Leeds, West Brom, Blackburn and League One Reading.

A fee for a category two club would be less at 395,860 euros (£331,342) while category three would be 215,860 (£180,679).

Lyall Cameron compensation?

Lyall Cameron, due to being at Dundee for less time than the other two, would command a slightly smaller compensation fee.

To category one would be 545,040 euros (£456,209), category two 365,040 euros (£305,545) and category three 185,040 (£154,882).

<yoastmark class=

These figures would be the same if the player was to move to England or Italy or any country – it depends on the training category rather than country.

Again, these are estimate figures and not exactly what will be the case should players leave this summer.

It does, though, give an indication as to what the Dark Blues can expect to recoup if they lose an academy graduate at the end of contract.

Clearly the amount will not be insignificant.

However, prising a young out-of-contract player out of a club like Dundee may end up as a cut-price means to bag a young, high-potential star.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was delighted with his team against Rangers.
Do Dundee need a striker before transfer deadline?
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Tony Docherty on growing Dundee squad strength and transfer plans ahead of deadline day
Joe Shaughnessy celebrates at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee get massive fitness boost with SEVEN new selection options as Joe Shaughnessy declared…
2
Louis Gray is congratulated by a Dundee team-mate
Secret behind Dundee's youth success revealed as stars sold for big fees provide inspiration
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was delighted with his team against Rangers.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee need striking reinforcements this week
Luca Perrie of Dundee U/18s celebrates after making it 2-0 against Banks O' Dee. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Scott Robertson hails 'really exciting group' as Dundee youngsters book Youth Cup semi-final…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB picking Dundee team column Picture shows; George Dorward at Dundee derby/Rebecca Baird quote card. Dens Park. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; 20/01/2025
REBECCA BAIRD: I asked fans at Dundee derby which team I should support –…
20
Dundee celebrate against St Mirren
Dundee exit for Curtis Main as striker joins Championship promotion hopefuls
Dundee loanee Ben Williamson.
Dad of ex-Dundee ace Ben Williamson provides update on son’s recovery after horror Dunfermline…
Celtic Park
Celtic v Dundee OFF after damage to Parkhead during Storm Eowyn with new date…
5

Conversation