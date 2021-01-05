Claudio Caniggia has given his seal of approval to The Courier’s documentary about his shock move to Dundee.

Caniggia: 20 Years On – which premiered in October – lifted the lid on the switch that stunned the footballing world, featuring contributions from former team-mates and boardroom big-hitters involved in the deal.

And the Argentina hero endorsed the film by sharing its trailer on his Instagram page and story feed.

Caniggia’s signing lifted the entire city – and the documentary sees his old Dens colleagues Lee Wilkie, Barry Smith, Dave Mackay and Steven Milne bring to life what it was like to star alongside the late great Diego Maradona’s ex-strike partner.

Former Dundee owner Peter Marr gives a revealing view of events from the boardroom while we also hear from the fans and journalists who followed the team’s every move as the mercurial forward lit up Scottish football.

‘He wasn’t just there to make up the numbers’

Among the highlights of the documentary are:

How the Argentine superstar’s pre-game routine involved a cigarette in the toilet and how he coped with the culture shock of training on public parks

The bonkers Italian winter trip where Caniggia’s appearance in a nightclub led to free drinks and the VIP treatment for the Dark Blues with one woman literally collapsing at the sight of him

Caniggia getting time off from Dens at Maradona’s insistence that he wouldn’t make a date with Pele without his great friend alongside him

© Colorsport/Shutterstock

Last year, writing in his Courier column, Dark Blues legend Rab Douglas said: “A lot has been said about the man himself over the years, from his ability to his friendship with Diego Maradona.

“The key bit for me is that when he came to Dundee, he wasn’t there just to make up the numbers.

“My impression of him, from a short time playing with him and then playing against him, was that he was an unbelievable professional.

“He was super-fit, he had talent and he had incredible pace. His application was phenomenal.

“And you’re not past it if you get a move to Rangers at his age.”