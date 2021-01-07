Friday, January 8th 2021 Show Links
PODCAST: Can Dundee now become title contenders and will Dundee United or St Johnstone break the derby deadlock?

by Eric Nicolson
January 7 2021, 9.27am
Dundee had a big win to celebrate.

Dundee have finally come up with the big-game win their fans craved.

In the latest Talking Football podcast Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss whether the fast-improving Dark Blues’ side can continue their momentum and challenge Hearts for the title.

We also assess Dundee United and St Johnstone ahead of their fourth clash of the season.

