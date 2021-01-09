Dundee vs Bonnyrigg Rose: Where on TV can you watch tonight’s Scottish Cup clash for free?

Dundee are favourites to see off Lowland League outfit Bonnyrigg Rose at Dens Park tonight in the Scottish Cup.
That’s the story the bookies’ odds tell you – the Dark Blues are around 1/8 while the Rosey Posey are a 14/1 shot.
But the visitors have a history of upsetting the odds in this competition and things might not be so straightforward for James McPake’s side.
They have made it beyond this stage of the competition more than once, beating Championship opposition along the way and have a former Deefiant man (Jonny Stewart) in their ranks.
They also boast an ex-player that dwarfs the sort of fame any former Dee could claim (even the great Claudio Caniggia)…Sir Sean Connery.
What TV channel is Dundee vs Bonnyrigg Rose on?
Supporters can watch the match live – for free – on the BBC Scotland channel.
TalkTalk – 9
BT TV – 9
Freeview – 9
Sky – 115/876
FreeSat – 174
What time does the TV coverage for Dundee vs Bonnyrigg Rose start?
The coverage begins at 7.30pm with the kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm.
