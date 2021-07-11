Monday, July 12th 2021 Show Links
Danny Rogers on trial at Dundee after spell training with Dundee United – and the Dark Blues are looking at another goalkeeper too

By Calum Woodger
July 11 2021, 6.31pm Updated: July 12 2021, 9.12am
Danny Rogers appeared for Dundee United in a pre-season friendly at Brechin.

Danny Rogers has joined Dundee on trial after a spell training with city rivals Dundee United.

Goalkeeper Rogers was recently working out with United before the Tangerines signed former Motherwell No 1 Trevor Carson.

Rogers, who appeared for the Terrors in a 4-1 friendly win at Brechin, is now on the other side of Sandeman Street looking to win a deal with the Dark Blues.

As well as the 27-year-old former Aberdeen and Kilmarnock stopper, the Dee are also looking at fellow-Irish keeper Ian Lawlor.

The former Manchester City goalie is training with James McPake’s men at the moment as they look to add competition for No 1 Adam Legzdins.

Both keepers were pictured training with Dundee ahead of their Premier Sports Cup opener against Brora Rangers at Dens Park on Tuesday night.

Dundee Premier Sports Cup guide: what can the Dark Blues expect from Brora Rangers, Ross County, Montrose and Forfar?

