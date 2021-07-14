James McPake: Brora display why Dundee were ‘desperate’ to sign Paul McMullan from city rivals United

Dundee boss James McPake has hailed “outstanding” Paul McMullan after his inspiring performance against Brora Rangers.

McMullan scored twice and set up Paul McGowan and Alex Jakubiak for goals of their own as the Dee ran out 4-0 winners to open the season with a Premier Sports Cup Group C victory.

The former Dundee United winger was in sensational form at Dens Park as the Dark Blues saw off the Highland League champions, demonstrating why McPake was “desperate” to lure him across the street.

Dee were ‘desperate’ to seal McMullan deal

“Paul McMullan was outstanding again,” the Dundee gaffer said.

“When he is on it like that, he is one hell of a player and is hard to deal with. It doesn’t matter who you are.

FULL TIME | Dundee 4 Brora Rangers 0 Dundee get off to a winning start in the 2021/22 season with Paul McGowan, Paul McMullan x2 and Alex Jakubiak getting on the scoresheet

“That was why we were so keen to get him for well over a year. We were desperate to get him my full time in charge.

“He was a thorn in our side when we played against Dundee United.

“He gives you a bit of everything – he scores goals, creates goals and creates chances and he was outstanding.”

Professional job lauded by McPake

McPake was pleased with his team’s overall display as they prepare to, Covid pending, head north for Ross County on Sunday for their second group game.

Steven Mackay’s Brora were a potentially tricky opponent for the Premiership new boys but one they navigated with minimal fuss.

McPake gave his players credit for showing the Highland outfit respect as they gear up for the big league kick-off.

He added: “I thought it was a really professional performance from the boys. There was a lot of good stuff in that game – all credit to them.

“They are a decent side, Brora. It is only four months ago that they beat Hearts to put them out of the Scottish Cup.

“We played them last season as well and saw them go to Easter Road and do well. They’re not an easy team to play against.”