LEE WILKIE: Dundee will be rested and they have to be ready but it’s now or never for Leigh Griffiths

Dundee’s long wait for another fixture is nearing its end.

It feels like an awful long time now since we saw the Dark Blues in action.

And we want to see James McPake’s side emerging from this enforced mid-season break having put in some good work over the three weeks off.

That goes for everyone.

But more so for star man Leigh Griffiths.

He’s been at the club almost three months now.

If he’s not fit and ready after the recent break, serious questions will be asked.

I’ve said from the start, if they can get the Scotland man fit and firing they have a serious weapon at their disposal.

And he has no excuses now if he’s not ready to go.

He had an injury and that can happen but the time is now for Griffiths.

Because if it’s more of the same from him, the focus will shift to the player himself.

I’ve been there on the long road to recovery from injury.

It’s incredibly tough. You mump and moan about doing extra stuff but you do it to get back on the pitch.

That extra work, though, is purely up to the player in question.

My big hope is he’s got the fire in his belly again and can get Dundee going.

Saturday’s opponents Motherwell have been great recently but Dundee dominated them earlier in the season.

That should give the Dark Blues confidence this weekend.