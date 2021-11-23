Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee will be rested and they have to be ready but it’s now or never for Leigh Griffiths

By Lee Wilkie
November 23 2021, 8.30am
Columnist Lee Wilkie and Dundee's Leigh Griffiths.
Columnist Lee Wilkie and Dundee's Leigh Griffiths.

Dundee’s long wait for another fixture is nearing its end.

It feels like an awful long time now since we saw the Dark Blues in action.

And we want to see James McPake’s side emerging from this enforced mid-season break having put in some good work over the three weeks off.

That goes for everyone.

But more so for star man Leigh Griffiths.

He’s been at the club almost three months now.

Griffiths celebrates his goal against Aberdeen.

If he’s not fit and ready after the recent break, serious questions will be asked.

I’ve said from the start, if they can get the Scotland man fit and firing they have a serious weapon at their disposal.

And he has no excuses now if he’s not ready to go.

He had an injury and that can happen but the time is now for Griffiths.

Because if it’s more of the same from him, the focus will shift to the player himself.

I’ve been there on the long road to recovery from injury.

It’s incredibly tough. You mump and moan about doing extra stuff but you do it to get back on the pitch.

That extra work, though, is purely up to the player in question.

My big hope is he’s got the fire in his belly again and can get Dundee going.

Saturday’s opponents Motherwell have been great recently but Dundee dominated them earlier in the season.

That should give the Dark Blues confidence this weekend.

 

