Dundee defender Liam Fontaine relishing every moment ahead of Rangers away day but insists he doesn’t ‘feel anywhere near past it’ as he closes in on 36th birthday

By George Cran
December 4 2021, 9.00am
Dundee defender Liam Fontaine.
Dundee defender Liam Fontaine is relishing the chance to show he can still cut it at Premiership level.

The former Bristol City, Hibs and Ross County defender turns 36 next month but insists he’s nowhere near finished.

Fontaine has stepped in as replacement for injured centre-back Lee Ashcroft in the last two games, playing his part in two victories and two clean sheets.

And he played an integral role in last season’s promotion run that saw the Dark Blues step up to the top division through the play-offs.

‘Us older ones can still do it’

This season game time has been more limited but Fontaine is determined to make the most of his chance right now.

He said: “You get a lot of clubs these days who focus on using younger players.

“But us older ones can still do it. You know yourself as a player if you are past it.

Fontaine during the 1-0 win over St Johnstone.

“I don’t feel anywhere near past it, I feel I am still as fit as anything and my body is in good condition.

“But I appreciate it every time I take the field in a training session because there are lads of my age I grew up with and played with who had to stop years ago.

“Every time I take the field now whether it is a training session, coming off the bench against Motherwell or getting back into the team, I just appreciate every minute I am out there.”

Attitude

One of Fontaine’s five league starts this term came against today’s opponents Rangers.

Playing a back three, the Dark Blues earned plaudits for their performance despite losing out 1-0 to a Joe Aribo goal.

Fontaine takes on Kemar Roofe.

Though the 35-year-old accepts heading to Ibrox will be a difficult task, he says that display can give Dundee confidence heading to the home of the champions.

“We are under no illusions that it is going to be tough going down there,” Fontaine added.

“When we played them at Dens, they obviously won the game but I thought it was quite close.

“We have to bring the same attitude we had that day to Ibrox.

“Yes, they are the champions and will get the respect they are due but at the end of the day, it is a game of football and you have to go and impose yourself and not just be part of the occasion.

“You never know what can happen – we have to go there and believe.”

 

