4 talking points from Dundee’s deserved victory over St Johnstone

Back-to-back Premiership wins for the first time in three-and-a-half years, Dundee have hit form at a crucial time of the season.

The league table makes much more positive reading as the Dark Blues moved up to ninth-place after spending months in the bottom two.

And they were deserving winners against Tayside rivals St Johnstone with Danny Mullen’s first-half strike enough to earn a big three points.

But what can we take from the 1-0 victory at Dens Park?

Energy

The impromptu three-week break in the middle of the season appears to have done Dundee wonders.

They have come out of the mid-term breather full of energy and intensity.

Motherwell couldn’t handle them and could’ve lost by more than three.

St Johnstone certainly should have been seen off by a similar 3-0 scoreline, such was the difference between the sides.

An extended break is only a bad thing if you don’t use the time productively. It seems the Dark Blues have done just that.

McMullan and McCowan

Dens boss James McPake singled out his two widemen for praise after both wins over the past few days.

McCowan, in particular, is beginning to really look at home in the Premiership having joined from Ayr United in the summer.

And he was unlucky not to join Danny Mullen in netting for consecutive matches, striking the post in the first half and bringing an early save from Zander Clark.

McMullan, meanwhile, has been Dundee’s most potent attacking threat since he made the short move across Sandeman Street.

Of late, he’s not been a standout performer.

That, though, shouldn’t be mistaken for a drop in performance levels.

McMullan is still a major threat for opposing defences.

The difference now is his team-mates have stepped up to join him at that high level.

Dundee are flying.

Clean sheets

Not only are the Dark Blues earning three points consistently right now, they are also keeping out the opposition.

Heading into the recent break, McPake’s men had the worst defence in the division.

Since that point, though, they are yet to concede a goal. That’s three shutouts in four matches.

Yes, St Johnstone aren’t exactly banging them in right now but Dundee restricted the Perth side to few chances.

And that was without key defender Lee Ashcroft after his hamstring injury against Motherwell.

Vastly-experienced defender Liam Fontaine stepped in for Ashcroft and played a huge role for his side.

A left-footer playing on the right of the central defensive duo, Fontaine dealt with everything thrown at him and was a real positive influence for his side.

Form table

Dundee are riding high in the form table – for the past five matches, the Dark Blues are level with Motherwell in third, behind only Rangers and Celtic.

Maintain their winning run, however, will require a mammoth effort – champions Rangers at Ibrox is next for McPake and his side.

Of the club’s last four trips to Govan, a 4-1 defeat in September 2017 was their best result.

You have to go back to the days of Claudio Caniggia for their last win there.

After that away day comes another four in the following five matches where Dundee’s mettle will be sorely tested.

They couldn’t be heading into this daunting fixture list in better form, however.