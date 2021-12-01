‘Real heart and real desire’ – Dundee boss James McPake hails his Dark Blues after St Johnstone success

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee earned back-to-back Premiership victories for the first time this season as Danny Mullen’s first-half strike saw off St Johnstone.

Manager James McPake hailed his side as they showed “real heart and real desire” as they “outfought” the Perth side.

The Dark Blues had chances to make the scoreline more comfortable but had to settle for just the one goal with a third clean sheet in four making it nine points from the last 12.

“It should have been more but I’ll take it,” McPake said.

“St Johnstone are a very good side – that’s the fourth time I’ve played Callum’s team and that’s the first time I’ve won.

“We should have been more comfortable but what we saw at the end was real heart and real desire not to concede.

“We outfought them which is one of their strengths but they have good players and a very good coaching team.

“Tonight we were the better team and the better team won the game.”

Special mention

Mullen is the man of the moment with his third goal in three matches earning another victory.

But McPake picked out the two support acts on either side for special praise.

“Danny Mullen was outstanding,” added McPake.

“I thought Paul McGowan was excellent again but a special mention must go to the two widemen (Luke McCowan and Paul McMullan).

“Not just for how good they are going forward but the work-rate they put in going backwards, wow.

“That’s everything we want in this team.”