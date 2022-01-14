PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Transfer Window Part II By George Cran January 14 2022, 8.46am Updated: January 14 2022, 8.48am Host Tom Duthie with Graeme Finnan and George Cran (from left). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Transfer business is beginning to hot up on Sandeman Street. It is up to the listener to decide if the banter has followed suit as the Bear refutes allegations of his attendance at a Downing Street garden party. There’s a bit of futba talked as well as Tom Duthie is joined by George Cran and Graeme Finnan to dissect the transfer business at Dundee and Dundee United. Dundee United’s new signing Carljohan Eriksson. The Dark Blues have brought in a Canadian, the Tangerines a Finn – but who is next in the door and who is heading out? The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers. Or, better yet, listen here: Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths won’t be returning to Celtic, Ange Postecoglou confirms Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier GEORGE CRAN: January window is key for Dundee but patience could be even more important – they have been burnt before Dundee’s ‘vital’ January window: What do the Dark Blues need next month? PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Calum Butcher on the ball for United and are Dundee on the move? James McPake insists future is bright for on-loan Dundee star Leigh Griffiths as he reveals discussion with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou