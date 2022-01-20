Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul McGowan issues ‘we’re in a dogfight now and need to realise that’ blast as Dundee star brands top-six talk ‘s****’

By George Cran
January 20 2022, 8.00am Updated: January 20 2022, 11.44am
Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan.
Dundee stalwart Paul McGowan admits he had a bad feeling 10 minutes into the 2-0 defeat at Livingston.

And that concern was proved correct as the Dark Blues meekly surrendered to Livi and Bruce Anderson in the second half at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The experienced midfielder has often been the man for a blast to the media after a poor Dundee display.

Usually there is fire and brimstone, no punches pulled yet no arguing with any of the points made with such brutal honesty.

This McGowan post-match autopsy was a bit more circumspect, still fire in there, but with a bit more weariness that, yet again, he’s talking about a bad performance.

And, yet again, Dundee have failed to learn their lessons.

‘Shut up’

Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan against Livingston.

“Words were said and they had to be,” McGowan said after the players were kept in the dressing-room for the best part of an hour after full-time.

“How many times are we going to go over the same stuff?

“I should score to make it 1-1, I probably should have hit it first time.

“But I thought we were flat and there were no excuses.

“Even when we got beat at Aberdeen we were fighting for each other, out there we seemed quiet and it’s a hard one to take.

“Hopefully it’s an eye opener because we’re in the s*** now, it’s plain and simple.

“If I hear anybody talking about top six or that s****, they will be told to shut up because we’re in a dogfight now and we need to realise that.

“You don’t just play with ability, it’s about fighting for each other and doing the basics of football.

“Livingston were good and every one of them fight for each and make it hard for you.

“We were miles off doing that.

“I’ve been here loads of times, it’s a major eye opener that.

“The manager is working to get players in and they’re needed but as players we have to look at ourselves.”

‘Sums us up’

The first half was a fairly even one, though Livi had the better of the chances.

The home side took the game away from Dundee immediately after the restart, however, as Anderson notched twice inside 11 second-half minutes.

“I just feel like we’re never given ourselves a chance,” added McGowan.

Dundee’s Max Anderson takes on Stephane Omeonga of Livingston.

“We start second halves s**** every week, every time we give up chances.

“Fifteen seconds in Adam has tipped one on to the bar.

“You can only say so much to us as players, you have to take responsibility.

“Then from the corner we lose the goal, that sums us up as a team.”

‘Nobody demanding of each other’

If anyone at Dens Park was unaware relegation is a real possibility then they surely are now after a dreadful start to 2022.

Five points adrift in the bottom two as the three teams above them added three points on Tuesday night.

“We’re in a dogfight,” added McGowan.

“Ask anybody in that team, we’re in a dogfight.

“We brought a great support down and we’ve let them down and ourselves down.

“I feel when things are against us we go into our shell. When we’re on it I hear voices and everyone demanding the ball, I didn’t hear that tonight.

Paul McMullan and Luke McCowan.

“The game is edgy, it’s like, ‘you go and do something’ or pass the buck.

“I feel we rely too much on wee Paul McMullan and Luke McCowan and if they’re not at it then it’s like, we go through the motions.

“On the other side of it we don’t do the basics and are not fighting for each other.

“It was flat. There was nobody demanding of each other or helping each other out, it’s the easiest thing in football to talk. Help them out, ‘time’, ‘man on’.

“I had a bad feeling after the first five, 10 minutes.

“When we’ve got one, two or three not at it we’re in for a long night.

“Can we grind out a 1-0 victory at this moment in time?

“I don’t think we can and that’s me being honest.”

 

