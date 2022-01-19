3 talking points from Dundee’s desperate defeat at Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s not all doom and gloom at Dens Park.

Dundee still have it in their own hands to get out of trouble, they face the sides in and around them in the table over the next few weeks.

But it’s a hard sell to come up with any positives from Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Livingston.

No spark, no fire, no goals and no points.

Maybe it is all doom and gloom, after all.

It might still be raw for fans of the Dark Blues but what do we take from the limp Tony Macaroni display?

Charlie Adam

Skipper Adam has been a crucial player for Dundee this season. When he’s injured they miss him badly.

So it was a welcome sight to see the former Scotland man back out on the pitch from the start.

Livingston, though, were only too aware of his influence on the side and they strangled any space he had to open up his left foot.

For his own part, Adam did not play well.

And he can cop some blame for the opening goal after missing his header from kick-off that allowed Bruce Anderson the opportunity to hit the bar before scoring from the resultant corner.

More concerning was the icy reaction from his manager after getting the hook on 58 minutes.

That may be nothing, it may be something.

But, in a relegation scrap, the last thing you need is captain and manager on different pages.

Defence

Anyone speaking about Dundee right now will sound like a broken record.

The back line needs a whole lot of help and Tuesday night was a clear example of that.

Two very similar goals, neither dealt with well.

The second, in particular, was woeful as Liam Fontaine and Christie Elliott allowed danger man Bruce Anderson to make space and get a shot away.

To be fair to Dundee, by that point, they were missing three of their first-choice back four, with Cammy Kerr the one remaining at left-back.

It must be said Kerr was the only player who got pass marks in Livingston and has put in strong performances of late while his team-mates have floundered.

But players are going to get injured and suspended, the key is to have suitable replacements.

And Dundee don’t right now.

Lift

It is obvious the whole club needs a lift.

Getting a good signing over the line is a sure-fire way to do that.

That is something they have failed to do this month, however, barring the wait for Jay Chapman’s work permit.

It can also come from within the existing squad.

The team is at its lowest ebb since the Ross County embarrassment.

But, in the very next game after that, Max Anderson provided the lift with an early goal and Dundee carved out an impressive result at St Mirren.

They need some of that at Dumbarton on Saturday and most certainly at St Johnstone next week.

The biggest match of the season is coming up.