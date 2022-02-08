Former Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths signs for Falkirk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths has signed for Falkirk.

The 31-year-old had been on loan at Dens Park for the first half of the season but failed to rediscover the form Dark Blues’ supporters fondly recalled from his first spell with the club.

Whether he would stay or leave became one of the January transfer window sagas and he was offered a deal by James McPake when Celtic released him.

Griffiths turned that down and has now agreed a contract with Falkirk through to the end of the season.

Griffiths said: “I’m really happy to be here.

“Martin (manager, Martin Rennie) and Kenny (coach, Kenny Miller) made it clear that they thought I could help them with the club’s promotion push.

“For me it’s about getting back enjoying football again and helping the team push up the league.”