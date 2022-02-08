Former Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths signs for Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths signs for Falkirk

By Eric Nicolson
February 8 2022, 12.03pm Updated: February 8 2022, 2.03pm
Leigh Griffiths.

Former Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths has signed for Falkirk.

The 31-year-old had been on loan at Dens Park for the first half of the season but failed to rediscover the form Dark Blues’ supporters fondly recalled from his first spell with the club.

Whether he would stay or leave became one of the January transfer window sagas and he was offered a deal by James McPake when Celtic released him.

Griffiths turned that down and has now agreed a contract with Falkirk through to the end of the season.

 

Griffiths said: “I’m really happy to be here.

“Martin (manager, Martin Rennie) and Kenny (coach, Kenny Miller) made it clear that they thought I could help them with the club’s promotion push.

“For me it’s about getting back enjoying football again and helping the team push up the league.”

