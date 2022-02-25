Montrose announce signing of ‘outstanding’ Dundee teen Lyall Cameron on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Montrose announce signing of ‘outstanding’ Dundee teen Lyall Cameron on loan

By Scott Lorimer
February 25 2022, 6.00pm
Lyall Cameron will join Dundee on loan for the remainder of the season.
Lyall Cameron will join Dundee on loan for the remainder of the season.

Montrose have signed Dundee teenager Lyall Cameron on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old midfielder joins Stewart Petrie’s side as they continue their push for Championship promotion.

Cameron spent the first half of the campaign with fellow League One side Peterhead.

He made 19 appearances for The Blue Toon, scoring twice, before being recalled by the Dark Blues in the New Year.

‘Bags of ability’

Gable Endies boss Petrie said he has always been impressed with the Cameron when up against his side.

“Every time we played Peterhead he was a real handful,” he told Courier Sport. “He has bags of ability, energy, pace and he’s skilful.

“We played Dundee on Tuesday night in a friendly game and he was absolutely outstanding against us and it just materialised from there.

Lyall Cameron in action for Peterhead earlier in the season
Lyall Cameron in action for Peterhead earlier in the season

“We’re over the moon to get him in.

“Hopefully it will give us that other bit of spark that has been missing the last few weeks.

“He’ll add competition in that forward area, with Michael Gardyne and Graham Webster.”

Cameron could make his Mo debut on Saturday when the side travel to Firhill to face Queens Park, although it is likely he will start the game on the bench.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]