Montrose announce signing of ‘outstanding’ Dundee teen Lyall Cameron on loan

Montrose have signed Dundee teenager Lyall Cameron on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old midfielder joins Stewart Petrie’s side as they continue their push for Championship promotion.

Cameron spent the first half of the campaign with fellow League One side Peterhead.

He made 19 appearances for The Blue Toon, scoring twice, before being recalled by the Dark Blues in the New Year.

‘Bags of ability’

Gable Endies boss Petrie said he has always been impressed with the Cameron when up against his side.

“Every time we played Peterhead he was a real handful,” he told Courier Sport. “He has bags of ability, energy, pace and he’s skilful.

“We played Dundee on Tuesday night in a friendly game and he was absolutely outstanding against us and it just materialised from there.

“We’re over the moon to get him in.

“Hopefully it will give us that other bit of spark that has been missing the last few weeks.

“He’ll add competition in that forward area, with Michael Gardyne and Graham Webster.”

Cameron could make his Mo debut on Saturday when the side travel to Firhill to face Queens Park, although it is likely he will start the game on the bench.