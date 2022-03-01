EXCLUSIVE: Dundee eye up move for former Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee eye up move for former Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo

By George Cran
March 1 2022, 2.04pm Updated: March 1 2022, 3.14pm
Yaya Sanogo in his Arsenal days.
Yaya Sanogo in his Arsenal days.

Dundee are considering a move for free agent Yaya Sanogo.

The former Arsenal striker has been without a club since leaving Huddersfield last summer but has been training with French side Toulouse.

Last month he said “I need someone to give me a chance” as he searches for a new team.

Sanogo played for Huddersfield last season in the English Championship.
Sanogo played for Huddersfield last season in the English Championship.

New Dens boss Mark McGhee is keen to add to his strikeforce as he plots a route out of relegation trouble.

And it’s understood Sanogo fits the bill for the Dark Blues to join strikers Danny Mullen and Zak Rudden in their survival bid – if they can get a deal done.

Who is Yaya Sanogo?

Now 29, Sanogo joined the Gunners in 2013 with big expectations.

He was nominated for Uefa’s Golden Boy Award that year after impressing at French side Auxerre and also winning the U/20 World Cup with France.

However, he failed to live up to his potential, scoring just once across four seasons in north London.

That single strike did come in the Uefa Champions League, helping Arsenal see off Jurgen Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund to qualify for the knockout stages.

Sanogo scores for Arsenal in the Champions League against Dortmund.
Sanogo scores for Arsenal in the Champions League against Dortmund.

He also won the FA Cup, coming off the bench late on in the 2013-14 final victory over Hull City.

Unsuccessful loan spells followed before Sanogo returned to France where he scored 16 goals in 72 appearances for Toulouse.

After three seasons there, the frontman was without a club before joining Championship side Huddersfield on a short-term deal last February.

However, he didn’t score in nine appearances and was released in June.

‘I’m ready’

Since then he has been on the lookout for a new club and issued a come-and-get-me plea for a new club last month.

Speaking to La Depeche, Sanogo said: “Covid happened.

“I haven’t seen the list but there’s a lot of players in this situation. Clubs have less money so they’re a bit more reticent – especially mid-season.

“I had contacts with certain clubs. Some didn’t interest me, others were thinking about it but didn’t follow up.

“It’s become very hard. I’ve a few contacts but they need to go somewhere.

“I’m ready since I’m training with Toulouse but I now need for someone to give me a chance.”

