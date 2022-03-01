EXCLUSIVE: Dundee eye up move for former Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are considering a move for free agent Yaya Sanogo.

The former Arsenal striker has been without a club since leaving Huddersfield last summer but has been training with French side Toulouse.

Last month he said “I need someone to give me a chance” as he searches for a new team.

New Dens boss Mark McGhee is keen to add to his strikeforce as he plots a route out of relegation trouble.

And it’s understood Sanogo fits the bill for the Dark Blues to join strikers Danny Mullen and Zak Rudden in their survival bid – if they can get a deal done.

Who is Yaya Sanogo?

Now 29, Sanogo joined the Gunners in 2013 with big expectations.

He was nominated for Uefa’s Golden Boy Award that year after impressing at French side Auxerre and also winning the U/20 World Cup with France.

However, he failed to live up to his potential, scoring just once across four seasons in north London.

That single strike did come in the Uefa Champions League, helping Arsenal see off Jurgen Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund to qualify for the knockout stages.

He also won the FA Cup, coming off the bench late on in the 2013-14 final victory over Hull City.

Unsuccessful loan spells followed before Sanogo returned to France where he scored 16 goals in 72 appearances for Toulouse.

After three seasons there, the frontman was without a club before joining Championship side Huddersfield on a short-term deal last February.

However, he didn’t score in nine appearances and was released in June.

‘I’m ready’

Since then he has been on the lookout for a new club and issued a come-and-get-me plea for a new club last month.

Speaking to La Depeche, Sanogo said: “Covid happened.

“I haven’t seen the list but there’s a lot of players in this situation. Clubs have less money so they’re a bit more reticent – especially mid-season.

“I had contacts with certain clubs. Some didn’t interest me, others were thinking about it but didn’t follow up.

“It’s become very hard. I’ve a few contacts but they need to go somewhere.

“I’m ready since I’m training with Toulouse but I now need for someone to give me a chance.”