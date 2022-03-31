PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Why Dundee United should join Dundee’s new stadium plan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street is back and there’s plenty to talk about despite no balls kicked in anger by either Dundee or Dundee United.

Dundee take their new stadium plans forward despite major fan issues while we suddenly can’t shut John Nelms up.

United, meanwhile, are sitting back watching the mess unfold at Dens with glee – though they have some fan/owners problems themselves.

And Bear makes a bold statement on New Campy.

Disclaimer: Technical issues mean the sound quality at the start is affected

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.

Or, better yet, listen here: