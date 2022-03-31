PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Why Dundee United should join Dundee’s new stadium plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Why Dundee United should join Dundee’s new stadium plan

By George Cran
March 31 2022, 11.42am
Host Tom Duthie with Graeme Finnan and George Cran (from left).

The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street is back and there’s plenty to talk about despite no balls kicked in anger by either Dundee or Dundee United.

Dundee take their new stadium plans forward despite major fan issues while we suddenly can’t shut John Nelms up.

United, meanwhile, are sitting back watching the mess unfold at Dens with glee – though they have some fan/owners problems themselves.

And Bear makes a bold statement on New Campy.

Disclaimer: Technical issues mean the sound quality at the start is affected

An image of Dundee’s new stadium plan at Camperdown Park.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.

Or, better yet, listen here:

Dundee are not in ‘crisis-mode’ insists club chief John Nelms as he addresses open letter from concerned Dees

 

