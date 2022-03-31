PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Why Dundee United should join Dundee’s new stadium plan By George Cran March 31 2022, 11.42am Host Tom Duthie with Graeme Finnan and George Cran (from left). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street is back and there’s plenty to talk about despite no balls kicked in anger by either Dundee or Dundee United. Dundee take their new stadium plans forward despite major fan issues while we suddenly can’t shut John Nelms up. United, meanwhile, are sitting back watching the mess unfold at Dens with glee – though they have some fan/owners problems themselves. And Bear makes a bold statement on New Campy. Disclaimer: Technical issues mean the sound quality at the start is affected An image of Dundee’s new stadium plan at Camperdown Park. The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers. Or, better yet, listen here: Dundee are not in ‘crisis-mode’ insists club chief John Nelms as he addresses open letter from concerned Dees Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dundee legend Barry Smith opens up on Canada switch, USA dismay and loving a challenge as York United kick-off nears RAB DOUGLAS: You couldn’t pick a worse time to undertake a new stadium project for Dundee FC Dundee decision to sack James McPake had been made BEFORE Hearts victory, admits John Nelms GEORGE CRAN: There is a stubbornness to Dundee chief John Nelms – and he won’t change any time soon