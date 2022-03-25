Dundee United withdraw associate directorship held by fans group ArabTRUST

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee United withdraw associate directorship held by fans group ArabTRUST

By Sean Hamilton
March 25 2022, 3.18pm Updated: March 25 2022, 3.40pm
Tannadice chiefs have withdrawn long-standing associate directorship.
Dundee United have withdrawn the long-standing associate directorship of the club held by ArabTRUST.

The fans group has been in possession of an associate position on the club’s board since 2004 but, in an email to members, it has revealed said position has now been terminated by United owner Mark Ogren.

ArabTRUST’s message, seen by Courier Sport, describes the move as: “Regressive at a time when many more clubs are recognising and engaging with the strong voice of ordinary football fans.”

However, it also offers a glimpse of Ogren’s reasoning for his latest re-shaping of the United board.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren

ArabTRUST say Stuart Campbell, who held the associate directorship, was told in writing by the Tangerines’ American owner, that the position is viewed by the club as an: “Antiquated and symbolic gesture that no longer has any great merit or relevance to how the club and its board is structured now and moving forward.”

Campbell has subsequently resigned from his position on the ArabTRUST board.

ArabTRUST have sought – and continue to seek – discussions with United on the matter, however Courier Sport understands club chiefs are content with the system already in place to facilitate discussion with fan groups, known as the Dundee United Supporters’ Group (DUSG).

ArabTRUST are one of the supporter bodies represented on the DUSG, along with the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation, Dundee United Business Club, The Federation of Dundee United Supporters’ Clubs, ULT83, Fans United and two non-affiliated supporters representing the club’s season ticket holders.

Club: ‘Relationship with ArabTRUST remains strong’

The DUSG have an undertaking to meet “approximately six times a year”, at least one of which will be attended by Ogren, his son and vice-chairman, Scott Ogren, sporting director Tony Asghar and head coach Tam Courts.

A United spokesperson said: “Our relationship with ArabTRUST remains strong via the recognised forum for dialogue with our main supporters’ organisations – the DUSG.

“Like all member groups of the DUSG, if ArabTRUST have ideas or feel they can do more for the continued betterment of the club, we will be happy to discuss any and all opportunities.”

