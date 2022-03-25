Dundee United withdraw associate directorship held by fans group ArabTRUST

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have withdrawn the long-standing associate directorship of the club held by ArabTRUST.

The fans group has been in possession of an associate position on the club’s board since 2004 but, in an email to members, it has revealed said position has now been terminated by United owner Mark Ogren.

ArabTRUST’s message, seen by Courier Sport, describes the move as: “Regressive at a time when many more clubs are recognising and engaging with the strong voice of ordinary football fans.”

However, it also offers a glimpse of Ogren’s reasoning for his latest re-shaping of the United board.

ArabTRUST say Stuart Campbell, who held the associate directorship, was told in writing by the Tangerines’ American owner, that the position is viewed by the club as an: “Antiquated and symbolic gesture that no longer has any great merit or relevance to how the club and its board is structured now and moving forward.”

Campbell has subsequently resigned from his position on the ArabTRUST board.

ArabTRUST have sought – and continue to seek – discussions with United on the matter, however Courier Sport understands club chiefs are content with the system already in place to facilitate discussion with fan groups, known as the Dundee United Supporters’ Group (DUSG).

ArabTRUST are one of the supporter bodies represented on the DUSG, along with the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation, Dundee United Business Club, The Federation of Dundee United Supporters’ Clubs, ULT83, Fans United and two non-affiliated supporters representing the club’s season ticket holders.

Club: ‘Relationship with ArabTRUST remains strong’

The DUSG have an undertaking to meet “approximately six times a year”, at least one of which will be attended by Ogren, his son and vice-chairman, Scott Ogren, sporting director Tony Asghar and head coach Tam Courts.

A United spokesperson said: “Our relationship with ArabTRUST remains strong via the recognised forum for dialogue with our main supporters’ organisations – the DUSG.

“Like all member groups of the DUSG, if ArabTRUST have ideas or feel they can do more for the continued betterment of the club, we will be happy to discuss any and all opportunities.”