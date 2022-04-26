Dundee can’t afford ban for talisman Charlie Adam admits boss Mark McGhee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam became a viral hit on social media at the weekend.

However, it was not for a fine strike like the one that arrowed past Benjamin Siegrist a few weeks ago.

Rather it was for an attempt to win a free-kick for his side which went wrong, much to the amusement of many online, including Gary Lineker.

Football fans saw the funny side of the dive but there was a serious aspect to it – Adam is now on 11 yellow cards for the season as a result.

That means one more booking and he picks up a two-match suspension.

With survival still a possibility, even if it has become a slimmer one after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with St Johnstone, Dundee will need their talisman on the park.

‘Cheeky chappie’

But manager Mark McGhee says he won’t be looking for Adam to change his combative style to avoid a further yellow card.

Though he intimated another booking like Saturday’s won’t go down well.

“Charlie’s nature is he plays on the edge, in all sorts of ways,” McGhee said.

“He is a cheeky chappie and it’s difficult to take that out of him and not affect the way he is.

“But, of course, we need him on the pitch so with him being one booking away from a suspension he has to manage that.

“He will already know that because he’s an experienced player.

“Charlie is a very important player for us so while we want his usual full commitment, we can’t afford him getting booked for something unnecessary.

“If it’s a mis-timed tackle or a desperate moment to help the team, then you have to live with that.

“But if it’s anything else then you have to avoid that.”

Which games would he miss?

If Adam gets a yellow card on Saturday at Pittodrie he will earn a two-match ban for passing the threshold of 12 bookings in a season.

However, suspensions for an accumulation of cards don’t kick in until 14 days after the offence.

Therefore, the Dens skipper would only miss the last-day trip to Livingston with the second match carrying over into the next league campaign.

If the Dark Blues hopes are still alive at that point, it could be a big blow to lose their captain.

Should he avoid a yellow this weekend, any further booking picked up in the final three matches would see the suspension kick in next season, meaning he would be free to play out this campaign.

Injuries?

McGhee revealed striker Danny Mullen had picked up a knock in Saturday’s draw with Saints but has returned to training.

Winger Paul McMullan, meanwhile, was substituted in the second half after receiving treatment in the first half.

But there is no injury worry there.

“Danny had a bit of a niggle after the St Johnstone game but he’s training and everyone else who was fit is still fit,” McGhee added.

“Paul McMullan came off for tactical reasons.”