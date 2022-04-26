Dundee can’t afford ban for talisman Charlie Adam admits boss Mark McGhee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dundee can’t afford ban for talisman Charlie Adam admits boss Mark McGhee

By George Cran
April 26 2022, 10.27pm Updated: April 27 2022, 9.11am
Dundee skipper Charlie Adam.
Dundee skipper Charlie Adam.

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam became a viral hit on social media at the weekend.

However, it was not for a fine strike like the one that arrowed past Benjamin Siegrist a few weeks ago.

Rather it was for an attempt to win a free-kick for his side which went wrong, much to the amusement of many online, including Gary Lineker.

Football fans saw the funny side of the dive but there was a serious aspect to it – Adam is now on 11 yellow cards for the season as a result.

That means one more booking and he picks up a two-match suspension.

With survival still a possibility, even if it has become a slimmer one after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with St Johnstone, Dundee will need their talisman on the park.

‘Cheeky chappie’

But manager Mark McGhee says he won’t be looking for Adam to change his combative style to avoid a further yellow card.

Though he intimated another booking like Saturday’s won’t go down well.

“Charlie’s nature is he plays on the edge, in all sorts of ways,” McGhee said.

Dundee boss Mark McGhee.

“He is a cheeky chappie and it’s difficult to take that out of him and not affect the way he is.

“But, of course, we need him on the pitch so with him being one booking away from a suspension he has to manage that.

“He will already know that because he’s an experienced player.

“Charlie is a very important player for us so while we want his usual full commitment, we can’t afford him getting booked for something unnecessary.

“If it’s a mis-timed tackle or a desperate moment to help the team, then you have to live with that.

“But if it’s anything else then you have to avoid that.”

Which games would he miss?

If Adam gets a yellow card on Saturday at Pittodrie he will earn a two-match ban for passing the threshold of 12 bookings in a season.

However, suspensions for an accumulation of cards don’t kick in until 14 days after the offence.

Charlie Adam takes on Livingston.

Therefore, the Dens skipper would only miss the last-day trip to Livingston with the second match carrying over into the next league campaign.

If the Dark Blues hopes are still alive at that point, it could be a big blow to lose their captain.

Should he avoid a yellow this weekend, any further booking picked up in the final three matches would see the suspension kick in next season, meaning he would be free to play out this campaign.

Injuries?

Dundee winger Paul McMullan.

McGhee revealed striker Danny Mullen had picked up a knock in Saturday’s draw with Saints but has returned to training.

Winger Paul McMullan, meanwhile, was substituted in the second half after receiving treatment in the first half.

But there is no injury worry there.

“Danny had a bit of a niggle after the St Johnstone game but he’s training and everyone else who was fit is still fit,” McGhee added.

“Paul McMullan came off for tactical reasons.”

