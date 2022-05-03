LEE WILKIE: Why I have no problem with Charlie Adam reaction at Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

I have no problem with Charlie Adam’s reaction to being subbed at the weekend – it shows he cares.

He wants to stay on the pitch, wants to help the team and continue to be influential.

You look at Cristiano Ronaldo down south and his reaction to being substituted, he’s never happy and doesn’t hide it.

It’s the same kind of mentality with Adam.

With the score 0-0 and time to play, he felt he could still influence the game.

McGhee

Manager Mark McGhee, though, was also well within his rights to make a change.

That is his job, after all.

Aberdeen were taking control of the game and he wanted to freshen things up, try something different.

We all know Charlie is at an age where he can’t keep playing at a high tempo for

90 minutes, too.

I do feel like McGhee could have handled it a bit better post-match.

He’s got so much experience, but I think he made the situation worse by taking the huff with journalists asking him questions.

These things happen all the time in football and I’ve no doubt it will all be forgotten about in no time.

And focus will switch to St Mirren.

Because despite still not winning, the Dark Blues remain in with a shout of staying up.

St Johnstone haven’t made the most of the Dee losing.

If Dundee win this weekend, we could be on for a grandstand finish.