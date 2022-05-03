LEE WILKIE: Why I have no problem with Charlie Adam reaction at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Why I have no problem with Charlie Adam reaction at Aberdeen

By Lee Wilkie
May 3 2022, 8.30am Updated: May 3 2022, 10.46am
Dundee boss with captain Charlie Adam ahead of their Aberdeen clash.
I have no problem with Charlie Adam’s reaction to being subbed at the weekend – it shows he cares.

He wants to stay on the pitch, wants to help the team and continue to be influential.

You look at Cristiano Ronaldo down south and his reaction to being substituted, he’s never happy and doesn’t hide it.

It’s the same kind of mentality with Adam.

With the score 0-0 and time to play, he felt he could still influence the game.

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam cuts a frustrated figure after being subbed.
McGhee

Manager Mark McGhee, though, was also well within his rights to make a change.

That is his job, after all.

Aberdeen were taking control of the game and he wanted to freshen things up, try something different.

We all know Charlie is at an age where he can’t keep playing at a high tempo for
90 minutes, too.

I do feel like McGhee could have handled it a bit better post-match.

He’s got so much experience, but I think he made the situation worse by taking the huff with journalists asking him questions.

These things happen all the time in football and I’ve no doubt it will all be forgotten about in no time.

And focus will switch to St Mirren.

Because despite still not winning, the Dark Blues remain in with a shout of staying up.

St Johnstone haven’t made the most of the Dee losing.

If Dundee win this weekend, we could be on for a grandstand finish.

