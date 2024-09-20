Rangers v Dundee: How do the Dark Blues pull off Ibrox shock?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rangers v Dundee: How do the Dark Blues pull off Ibrox shock?

The Dee head to Ibrox in Saturday's Premier Sports Cup quarter final.

Dundee head to Ibrox this weekend. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee manager Tony Docherty has his sights set on tackling the Old Firm sooner rather than later.

There is no better time to achieve his first victory over one of the Glasgow giants than this Saturday when the Dark Blues face the major task of overcoming Rangers at Ibrox.

The duo face off in a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final, knowing a Hampden semi-final is the prize on offer.

Docherty is striving for progress from his Dundee side after their impressive top-six finish last term.

That didn’t include any wins over Rangers or Celtic, however.

And the Dens boss wants to change that.

Tony Docherty in the dugout at Ibrox. Image: PA
“It would be progress,” Docherty said.

“We have agreed, share objectives. That would be one.

“We never beat the Old Firm last season.

“We had good games against them. We got a 0-0 at Dens Park but that has to be an objective this season.

“Another would be to progress in the cup.

“So maybe two in one.

“This is a big high-profile game live versus Rangers on television.

“That is where I want this club to be and competing.”

Dundee team-mates mob Claudio Caniggia after he found the net against Rangers at Ibrox in 2001. Image: SNS
How, though, do they go about breaking their Ibrox duck?

Dundee haven’t won in Govan since 2001 when Claudio Caniggia and Stephen Milne netted in a 2-0 win over Dick Advocaat’s Gers.

Under Philippe Clement, defeats for Rangers have been few and far between. But there have been losses to the likes of Ross County and Motherwell.

Courier Sport takes a look at how two bottom six sides shocked Rangers last term.

And what secret weapon is now in Dundee’s armoury heading to Ibrox this weekend.

Dundee 0-0 Rangers

This clash finally saw the seemingly endless pitch inspections at Dens Park come to an end.

Dundee’s pitch had been the big story after the first two attempts were called off.

Third time lucky saw the Dark Blues earn a very hard-fought 0-0 draw, a point that effectively ended the Gers title challenge.

The pitch did play its part in terms of tactics from the visitors – they played very direct and that suited Dundee.

Dundee held Rangers at Dens Park as they head into the final five fixtures with confidence. Image: SNS
Despite losing skipper Joe Shaughnessy to a long-term knee injury early on, the Dark Blues defence stood up to everything thrown at them by a desperate Rangers side.

Though the circumstances and venue will be completely different this time around, Dundee certainly need a defensive performance of this calibre to have any joy at Ibrox.

Docherty’s side have shown they can defend against Rangers. They also took the lead in both games at Ibrox last season before letting it slip.

Ross County 3-2 Rangers

Just days before that Dens clash, Clement’s side had been deservedly beaten at Ross County.

Despite taking the lead through a Jack Baldwin own goal, Rangers were distinctly second best in the Highlands.

And who was the key man for the Staggies? Why, it was Dundee’s stand-in skipper Simon Murray.

Simon Murray scored home and away against Rangers last season. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Murray scored County’s first goal that afternoon, beating Jack Butland at the second attempt, before seeing a further shot saved by the keeper and knocked in by team-mate George Harmon.

County attacked Rangers with pace and intent throughout, pouncing on errors and exploding on the counter.

This was no one-man attack, however. The latter two goals came directly from the Staggies committing players to the attack and ensuring they had bodies in the box.

Those two goals also came from exploiting the space left by James Tavernier going forward from right-back.

Murray, too, scored for County at Ibrox in February and will be key to any success Dundee have this weekend.

Rangers 1-2 Motherwell

This remains Clement’s only home defeat as Rangers boss in domestic matches.

That stat in itself tells you how big a task this is for Dundee.

So why not take a look at how the Steelmen achieved that feat?

Rangers fell to a home defeat against Motherwell last term. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
They scored early as Theo Bair found the inside of the post on nine minutes after Jack Vale forced a mistake from John Souttar.

Then a rash slide tackle from Stephen O’Donnell brought down Fabio Silva in the area, giving Tavernier the chance to equalise from the spot.

But ’Well weren’t done and made the most of a set-piece, sending the ball back in for Dan Casey to beat Tavernier at the back post.

Goalkeeper Liam Kelly had to be at his best late on and Paul McGinn cleared off the line with manager Stuart Kettlewell praising his side after they “suffered really well” and had to employ “emergency defending” to get over the line.

How can Dundee do it?

Jordan McGhee opens the scoring at Ibrox. Image: Shutterstock
The first thing Dundee need to do is defend better than they have been doing in recent games.

That’s without doubt.

The area they can get joy in going forward is on the counter attack down the left flank. Tavernier is a real attacking threat but can leave space to be exploited if Dundee can steal the ball and break.

And the Dark Blues have found that area of the pitch to be a strong one this season. Murray likes to drift there and so does Scott Tiffoney.

There are areas to give hope for the Dee at Ibrox.

But it will require a whole team effort with big performances all over the park to end a 23-year Ibrox hoodoo.

Conversation