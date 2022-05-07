Dundee team news for St Mirren: Goalkeeper Ian Lawlor returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee team news for St Mirren: Goalkeeper Ian Lawlor returns

By George Cran
May 7 2022, 8.00am Updated: May 7 2022, 9.28am
Dundee goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.
Dundee goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.

Dundee goalkeeper Ian Lawlor has returned to training ahead of today’s do-or-die trip to St Mirren.

The 27-year-old missed last week’s defeat at Aberdeen due to illness and there were doubts over whether he’d recover in time for this weekend.

He is, though, back in contention to face the Buddies with the Dark Blues needing victory to keep hopes of a late survival push alive.

Harry Sharp impressed last week at Aberdeen.

However, manager Mark McGhee has confirmed 21-year-old Harry Sharp will be the man between the sticks from kick-off.

The youngster impressed in that clash at Pittodrie last week and McGhee has no worries about picking the inexperienced Sharp.

Asked about Lawlor, McGhee replied: “He is back but he has only had a couple of days training.

“The debate is whether he is fit enough to be on the bench or not.

“Harry will play.”

Lee Ashcroft

McGhee’s side have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to Paisley, missing only the long-term absentees Cillian Sheridan, Adam Legzdins and Lee Ashcroft.

With only a week left to play this season, that trio are looking at next term, whichever division Dundee are in, before making a return.

Dundee’s Lee Ashcroft goes down injured against Rangers.

Ashcroft has spent the majority of the season on the sidelines due to a bad hamstring injury, suffering a reocurrence of the issue after returning in March.

“He should be fit for pre-season, that is the plan,” McGhee added.

“We have not tried to push him in any shape or form to make sure he is ready for pre-season at the very worst.”

Adam Legzdins

Legzdins, meanwhile, has been missing since February due to a knee injury.

“He is the same.  There has been a bit of debate on whether we should rush him or try to risk him.

“We aren’t going to do that, we want to get him ready for pre-season.”

