Dundee team news for St Mirren: Goalkeeper Ian Lawlor returns

Dundee goalkeeper Ian Lawlor has returned to training ahead of today’s do-or-die trip to St Mirren.

The 27-year-old missed last week’s defeat at Aberdeen due to illness and there were doubts over whether he’d recover in time for this weekend.

He is, though, back in contention to face the Buddies with the Dark Blues needing victory to keep hopes of a late survival push alive.

However, manager Mark McGhee has confirmed 21-year-old Harry Sharp will be the man between the sticks from kick-off.

The youngster impressed in that clash at Pittodrie last week and McGhee has no worries about picking the inexperienced Sharp.

Asked about Lawlor, McGhee replied: “He is back but he has only had a couple of days training.

“The debate is whether he is fit enough to be on the bench or not.

“Harry will play.”

Lee Ashcroft

McGhee’s side have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to Paisley, missing only the long-term absentees Cillian Sheridan, Adam Legzdins and Lee Ashcroft.

With only a week left to play this season, that trio are looking at next term, whichever division Dundee are in, before making a return.

Ashcroft has spent the majority of the season on the sidelines due to a bad hamstring injury, suffering a reocurrence of the issue after returning in March.

“He should be fit for pre-season, that is the plan,” McGhee added.

“We have not tried to push him in any shape or form to make sure he is ready for pre-season at the very worst.”

Adam Legzdins

Legzdins, meanwhile, has been missing since February due to a knee injury.

“He is the same. There has been a bit of debate on whether we should rush him or try to risk him.

“We aren’t going to do that, we want to get him ready for pre-season.”