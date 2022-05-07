St Mirren 2-0 Dundee: Dark Blues relegation all but confirmed as huge Charlie Adam blunder caps poor day in Paisley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Mirren 2-0 Dundee: Dark Blues relegation all but confirmed as huge Charlie Adam blunder caps poor day in Paisley

By George Cran
May 7 2022, 4.55pm Updated: May 7 2022, 4.58pm
Dundee skipper Charlie Adam after his costly error at St Mirren.
Dundee’s Premiership hopes hang by the loosest of threads after a poor 2-0 defeat at St Mirren.

A disastrous blunder from captain Charlie Adam got the Dark Blues off to the worst possible start in Paisley.

That gifted Alex Grieve a fourth-minute opener before Curtis Main finished off any lingering hopes of survival in the second half.

Manager Mark McGhee remains without a win as Dundee boss after 12 matches in charge with his side now on the verge of relegation.

Disaster

Harry Sharp kept his place in goal after impressing at Aberdeen last week with Ian Lawlor not fit enough to take a place on the bench.

Mark McGhee made two changes, looking for goals, as Zak Rudden and Luke McCowan came in. Max Anderson and Paul McMullan dropped to the bench.

And they started on the front foot, putting their hosts under pressure.

But a disastrous moment very quickly put the Dark Blues behind and right up against it.

Skipper Adam, a talisman for his boyhood team, had everything under control with the ball in his own corner.

Only he knows who he was passing to, however, as he played a right-foot pass across his own box, giving Grieve a tap-in in the centre of goal.

The Dark Blues’ early momentum was gone and it was all St Mirren with only a superb save from Sharp stopping a goal-bound Main header from making it 2-0 on 20 minutes.

Same old story

There was much more intent about Dundee after the break but, as has happened all season, it didn’t last.

A series of corners and free-kicks brought a superb save from Jak Alnwick to deny Ryan Sweeney before Jordan McGhee hit the post within minutes of the restart.

Curtis Main makes it 2-0.

But St Mirren’s first attack of the second period saw Main gather the ball in the area and smash a fine finish into the top corner.

From that point, there was no coming back for Dundee in the game.

And only perfection will now see any comeback in the league table with Livingston’s late equaliser at St Johnstone delaying the inevitable.

Six points behind with six to play for and seven goals to make up, relegation is all but confirmed.

Teams

St Mirren: Alnwick, Tait, Tanser, Shaughnessy, McCarthy, Main (Brophy 90), Kiltie (Flynn 82), Gogic, Erhahon (Power 77), Greive (Henderson 90), Fraser.

Subs not used: Lyness, Gilmartin.

Dundee: Sharp, Kerr, Sweeney, McGhee, Marshall, McGowan (Byrne 66), Adam (Mulligan 61), McCowan (McMullan 61), McGinn, Rudden (Anderson 74), Mullen.

Subs not used: Welsh, Fontaine, Chapman, Robertson, Daley-Campbell.

Referee: David Dickinson

