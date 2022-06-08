Former Dundee defender Thomas Konrad thanks Dark Blues as he hangs up his boots at the age of 32

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Dundee defender Thomas Konrad thanks Dark Blues as he hangs up his boots at the age of 32

By George Cran
June 8 2022, 10.30am Updated: June 8 2022, 12.57pm
Former Dundee defender Thomas Konrad.
Former Dundee defender Thomas Konrad.

Former Dundee defender Thomas Konrad has hung up his boots at the age of 32, thanking the Dark Blues in his farewell message.

The German spent two years at Dens Park, helping the club to a top-six finish in 2015, but has called time on his professional career.

Konrad came through the ranks at Karlsruher in the second-tier in Germany before establishing himself at Eintracht Trier in the lower leagues.

He arrived in Scotland as a trialist along with compatriot Luka Tankulic with both impressing in a pre-season friendly win over Manchester City.

Konrad celebrates a derby win at Dens Park.

Manager Paul Hartley signed both up and Konrad went on to play 69 times for the Dark Blues, scoring twice.

‘Incredible and intense time’

After leaving, Konrad signed for Vaduz where he won the Lichtenstein Football Cup and played in the Swiss top flight before spells with Viktoria Berlin, Osnabruck and then FSV Frankfurt in the German regional divisions.

Posting on social media, Konrad wrote: “After over 12 years of professional football, the 2021/22 season was officially the last for me.

“Absolutely time for the next step and career after my football career!

Former Dundee defender Thomas Konrad announced his retirement on Instagram and thanked his old club.

“I am really grateful for this incredible and intense time, for all the experiences, and especially for the many people I have been able to meet on my way!

“Thanks Karsruher, Viktoria Berlin, FSV Frankfurt, Osnabruck and Dundee FC.”

Former team-mates Tankulic, Greg Stewart, Jim McAlister, Alex Harris, Paul McGinn and ex-Dundee United goalie Benjamin Siegrist were quick to post messages of support on his Instagram announcement.

‘Injury susceptibility’

His last pro club FSV Frankfurt wrote on their website: “Thomas Konrad will no longer wear the jersey of FSV Frankfurt from the coming season.

“The 32-year-old central defender, who also moved to the Bornheimer Hang last summer, was only rarely able to develop his potential as a player due to injury susceptibility and asked for an early contract termination.

“Konrad, who made a total of 20 appearances in the cup and league this season, would like to reorient himself professionally and only play football at a grassroots level in the future.

“FSV Frankfurt regrets this step, but follows Konrad’s request.”

