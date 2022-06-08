Former Dundee defender Thomas Konrad thanks Dark Blues as he hangs up his boots at the age of 32

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee defender Thomas Konrad has hung up his boots at the age of 32, thanking the Dark Blues in his farewell message.

The German spent two years at Dens Park, helping the club to a top-six finish in 2015, but has called time on his professional career.

Konrad came through the ranks at Karlsruher in the second-tier in Germany before establishing himself at Eintracht Trier in the lower leagues.

He arrived in Scotland as a trialist along with compatriot Luka Tankulic with both impressing in a pre-season friendly win over Manchester City.

Manager Paul Hartley signed both up and Konrad went on to play 69 times for the Dark Blues, scoring twice.

‘Incredible and intense time’

After leaving, Konrad signed for Vaduz where he won the Lichtenstein Football Cup and played in the Swiss top flight before spells with Viktoria Berlin, Osnabruck and then FSV Frankfurt in the German regional divisions.

Posting on social media, Konrad wrote: “After over 12 years of professional football, the 2021/22 season was officially the last for me.

“Absolutely time for the next step and career after my football career!

“I am really grateful for this incredible and intense time, for all the experiences, and especially for the many people I have been able to meet on my way!

“Thanks Karsruher, Viktoria Berlin, FSV Frankfurt, Osnabruck and Dundee FC.”

Former team-mates Tankulic, Greg Stewart, Jim McAlister, Alex Harris, Paul McGinn and ex-Dundee United goalie Benjamin Siegrist were quick to post messages of support on his Instagram announcement.

‘Injury susceptibility’

His last pro club FSV Frankfurt wrote on their website: “Thomas Konrad will no longer wear the jersey of FSV Frankfurt from the coming season.

“The 32-year-old central defender, who also moved to the Bornheimer Hang last summer, was only rarely able to develop his potential as a player due to injury susceptibility and asked for an early contract termination.

“Konrad, who made a total of 20 appearances in the cup and league this season, would like to reorient himself professionally and only play football at a grassroots level in the future.

“FSV Frankfurt regrets this step, but follows Konrad’s request.”